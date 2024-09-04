This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Denver Broncos are consolidating their core.

Following months and months of trade speculation surrounding possibly their best player, All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II, the team and player came together on a monster extension worth $96 million over four years, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, just as Surtain expected they would.

The deal also includes $77.5 million in guaranteed money and ties him to the team through 2029. The particulars of Surtain's deal rank him at or near the top of the list of highest-paid defensive backs in the league:

His contract's total value of $96 million ranks 5th among defensive backs, behind only Denzel Ward , Marshon Lattimore , Marlon Humphrey , and Trevon Diggs

, , , and His contract's average annual value of $24 million is the highest in NFL history for a defensive back, putting him way ahead of safety Antoine Winfield Jr. , who sits in 2nd with $21.025 million.

, who sits in 2nd with $21.025 million. His $77.5 million in total guaranteed money is also the most ever for a defensive back, putting him just ahead of Ward, who received $71.25 million guaranteed.

Surtain II is the first defensive cornerstone locked down by the Broncos as they begin their rebuild with Bo Nix and Sean Payton at the helm.

Source: Adam Schefter

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all conrtract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.