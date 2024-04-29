Highlights Bo Nix is a High Floor QB, evident by his 77.45% completion rate.

Nix will benefit from working with coach Sean Payton and talented receivers.

Broncos' decision to draft Nix at 12 may seem like a panic move, but his game readiness and potential make him a solid choice.

After waving Russell Wilson in March, the Denver Broncos came into the 2024 NFL Draft desperate to take a quarterback. The draft's top QBs went fast, though, and Denver made Oregon's Bo Nix the 12th overall pick and the sixth quarterback taken.

According to KUSA's Mike Klis, Broncos general manager George Paton thinks the move will pay dividends right away:

You evaluate it but you’re really evaluating the player, you’re evaluating the person. Evaluate how they fit in with the organization, especially for a quarterback. To me the age, they’re going to be more, especially with a guy like Bo Nix, 61 starts, we feel like he’ll be more game-ready than if we were going to draft a 21-year-old.

The Broncos quarterback room is crowded all of a sudden. The team retained Jarrett Stidham, who started a handful of games for them last season. Denver also traded with the New York Jets for Zach Wilson last week, and Ben DiNucci is also on the roster. Stidham, Wilson, and Nix will all likely get a chance to be the Week 1 starter.

Nix is a High Floor Quarterback

He will work with Sean Payton and a decent core of wide receivers

Bo Nix was initially a five-star recruit who signed with Auburn, the same place his father played. After flaming out there, he ended up at Oregon. He had a tremendous 2023 season that saw him throw 45 touchdown passes against only three interceptions and finish third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Bo Nix's 77.45% completion percentage this year broke the NCAA record previously set by Mac Jones in 2020.

Still, Nix wasn't projected to go as high as he did, and the Broncos taking him at No. 12 seemed like a bit of a panic move. The quarterback from Oregon was rated as the 67th-best prospect in the draft on the GIVEMESPORT Big Board.

While the Nix pick may seem like a reach by the Broncos, it is not unusual for quarterback prospects to be selected earlier than expected due to the importance of having a quality starter. The former Oregon quarterback may not have the ceiling of some of the signal callers that went before him, but he also has a much higher floor due to his processing speed and running ability.

Bo Nix 2023 Season Statistics Category Total NCAA Rank Completion Percentage 77.4 1st Touchdowns 45 1st Interceptions 3 T-2nd Rating 188.3 2nd

Nix also has Broncos head coach Sean Payton working for him. Payton is renowned for his ability to work with quarterbacks, notably turning Drew Brees, who has many similarities with Nix, into a Hall of Fame QB, and should be able to max out his rookie.

While the Broncos traded away wideout Jerry Jeudy, they retained some impressive talent on offense, such as Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick while also acquiring Josh Reynolds. The team also drafted Nix's college teammate, speedy wideout Troy Franklin, in the fourth round one of the biggest steals of the draft. Franklin could have a big year if Sutton's hold out extends into the regular season.

