Zach Wilson won't be starting under center when the Denver Broncos embark on the 2024 regular season next weekend, but the front office doesn't believe their embattled quarterback will be watching games from the sideline and wearing headsets for the rest of his career.

While speaking to the media on Tuesday, Broncos general manager George Paton discussed the team's final roster cuts and preseason quarterback competition, notably mentioning how Wilson -- recently appointed the backup to first-round rookie Bo Nix -- still possesses "all the traits" to be a starter once again. High praise for a player in desperate need of a fresh start.

[Wilson] has all the traits. He has all the starting traits in the world. He’s still working through some things. You can see the good and the really good last week in the game. He can throw it as good as anyone in the league... I do think he will be a starter in this league.

Wilson addressed his camp battle with Nix following the Broncos' preseason finale on Sunday, telling reporters the coaching staff's decision wasn't too surprising and he has high hopes for his new teammate. There's a sizable three-year difference in NFL experience between the two quarterbacks, but Wilson -- drafted back in 2021-- is only half a year older than Nix.

Recovering From a Nightmare

Jets' plans with Wilson as their starter failed miserably

Paton's latest comments on Wilson's potential undoubtedly turned some heads. When he was taken second-overall by the New York Jets three years back and named one of the captains without serious competition in training camp, he immediately assumed the role of their leader. But the goals both sides envisioned in their relationship never came close to materializing.

Wilson's tenure in New York was an unmitigated disaster, and aptly labeled a bust. He played in 34 games for the Jets, finishing 11-21 as the starter, and threw for more interceptions (25) than touchdowns (23). Wilson also completed just 57-percent of his passes, finishing a lowly 35th out of 36 qualified passers in QBR (33.6) over his three seasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Zach Wilson has thrown for 300-plus yards in a game only three times in his career, and he's never averaged more than 190 passing yards per game in a season.

The patent flaws and inconsistencies in Wilson's game prompted franchise-altering changes in April 2023, when the Jets made a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers to acquire veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers . But the time Wilson spent as a student of the four-time MVP winner was cut short when Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1.

New York thrust Wilson back into action after Rodgers went down, but to no avail. He played in 12 games and helped navigate the team to a 4-3 start by limiting the mistakes, but Wilson showed few signs of progression as fans bemoaned his presence. Before the season ended, he was benched and sidelined with a concussion that kept him out for the final three games.

Redemption in the Mile-High City?

Wilson is embracing a new role with the Broncos

Before this year's draft, Jets owner Woody Johnson vowed to hold onto Wilson if they couldn't find a suitable trade partner. But his comments to the media weren't all that convincing, since Johnson criticized Wilson's performances just one month earlier and also viewed a change of scenery as something worthwhile for him. Shortly thereafter, the Broncos swooped in.

In late April, Denver acquired Wilson and a seventh-round pick from New York in exchange for a sixth-rounder. There wasn't any guarantee of him securing the starting job then, however, as the Broncos made a big splash in the draft one week later, selecting Nix with the No. 12 pick. A training camp battle then ensued between Wilson, Nix, and journeyman Jarrett Stidham.

Wilson didn't humiliate himself during preseason action. The 25-year-old played in all three games, completing 28 of 44 passes for 397 yards and three touchdowns with a 115.4 QBR. While he was sacked six times, he didn't throw a single interception -- call it an encouraging sign for a quarterback known for his history of turnovers and self-inflicted errors.

It remains to be seen whether Wilson will see much playing time in 2024. Nix performed well during camp and should receive plenty of leash while Denver retools in a loaded AFC. But the message from Paton suggests the Broncos still see something in Wilson's overall arm talent and mobility. Do other teams see it too? Maybe not, and with good reason.

