The Denver Broncos possess one of the more interesting quarterback rooms in the NFL. Jarrett Stidham, Zach Wilson, and Bo Nix, the team's first-round draft pick, are engaged in an ongoing positional battle. While the long-term plan is for Nix to be the quarterback, the starter to kick off the 2024 season is still in the air.

When speaking with Tom Pelissero on NFL Network, Omar Ruiz said that the Broncos coaching staff is loving what they've seen from the Oregon quarterback so far:

Early returns on Bo Nix's development has been overwhelmingly positive... The way he's ingratiated himself into the lcoker room, the way he's ingratiated into that quarterback room. The way Joe Lombardi says that Nix rarely makes the same mistake twice... nothing seems to be too big for Bo Nix, and they've been nothing but pleased with, so far, his early development there.

Each quarterback operates in practices as if they will start, but only one will prevail. The three will likely rotate responsibilities until Sean Payton officially announces who will be under center when the team travels to Lumen Field to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.

Implications of the QB Battle

Would the 24-year-old losing this battle cause concern?

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

It may be a bit unfair, but fans could be uncertain if Nix can't prevail in this quarterback competition. While Stidham and Wilson could perform better through the offseason than they've shown during their careers, their lack of success so far would lead many to hope that their new first-round pick could outperform both veterans to earn the gig.

GiveMeSport Key Stat: According to PFF, Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham were ranked 52nd and 59th in quarterback play during the 2023 season, respectively.

The chance to sit and learn on the sideline can be valuable to young rookies, so the Broncos staff may lean in that direction regardless of camp performance. However, for the team to bench a player who clearly outperformed in the position could create locker-room turmoil. And if Nix doesn't accomplish that, then there are valid concerns for his future.

Many Broncos have voiced their confidence about the team entering 2024, and dependable quarterback play will have a key role in that success. Time will tell if they turn to Nix for that to start the season.

Source: Omar Ruiz

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference unless stated otherwise