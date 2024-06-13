Highlights Payton focuses on internal matters over outside noise, preserving energy for what the team can control.

Payton compares managing energy to a video game, using battery life efficiently for team success.

Blocking outside noise is crucial for Payton as he aims for playoff success with the Broncos in 2024.

Sean Payton hasn't earned many supporters during the 2020s.

It started with his New Orleans Saints departure before a weak first season with the Denver Broncos added more critics. On Tuesday, Payton was asked how he handles the noise about his style from the outside. He had some interesting imagery to help him describe his mindset (via Pro Football Talk):

I think that I have two middle fingers. I’ve gotten better with age not using them. I think it’s more — and I would say this changed for me — it’s more inward focused relative to our own team and what we’re doing. As you get older in this, you don’t waste the calories on certain things that I might’ve back in 2006, ’07, ’08.

So, he believes that, as he's grown older, he's gotten better at trying to stick it to others and preserving that energy for internal areas.

Related Sean Payton Calls Broncos' QB Room 'Orphaned Dogs' Sean Payton called his Denver Broncos' QB Room 'orphaned dogs' in a media session Friday, and the reason why may surprise a few people.

Payton's Broncos Need to Be Better in 2024

His first year in Denver was messy

Credit:Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Middle fingers and calories were the first two ways he related things, but he wasn't done there:

I don’t play a lot of video games, but you have ‘X’ amount of battery life and energy, and you try to use it where you think it’s best going to help the team. So you learn over time to not spend as much on the things you can’t control, certainly lists. If that concerned me, we wouldn’t have drafted Bo Nix where we selected him, if I was paying attention to that. That’s that ‘NFL train’ that no one knows who’s driving, and you have to pay attention to it, but you don’t want to hop on it.

The NFL is also like a video game and a vehicle, got it.

Payton's main point was that he focuses on what his team can control, more than outside noise. However, he chose some very interesting ways to illustrate it.

The thing about coaches like Payton is that they're much more lovable when they win. An 8-9 season highlighted by a public feud with the starting QB doesn't quite qualify. Year two, which will be a team made more in Payton's image, needs to be better, and that starts with his QB room full of, as he put it, "orphaned dogs".

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Broncos finished with a -3.8 SRS (Simple Rating System) in 2023. Only one other team with Sean Payton as the head coach finished at -3.0 or worse, the 2015 New Orleans Saints (-6.6).

Blocking the outside noise is a good start, especially following 2023's debacle. Getting the Broncos to the playoffs for the first time since 2015 would buy Payton a whole lot of goodwill.

Making this team a perennial contender as the Saints were under his leadership would quiet a lot of naysayers for good. Add another ring, and Canton could be calling Payton's name.

Source: Pro Football Talk

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.