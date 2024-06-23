Highlights Confidence remains high within the Broncos organization despite low expectations for the 2024 season.

Success hinges on competent QB play, improved rushing attack, and defensive improvements, especially in the pass rush.

Denver isn't far off from succeeding; watch for them to potentially surprise this year.

Heading into 2024, many aren't looking to the Denver Broncos to turn in a great season. These concerns stem from their struggles last year, a rookie quarterback being introduced into the offense, and overall questions about the surrounding roster.

Still, inside the organization, confidence remains high. Running back Jaleel McLaughlin even discussed his dismay about the low expectations surrounding the ball club this year with 'The Drive' on 104.3 The Fan:

Yeah, I hear it. And it pisses me off. We gonna show them. I want them same people to keep that same energy at the end of this year. Actually, after the first game. We’re gonna show them the first game... And I’ve kept some receipts.

For McLaughlin, who made the Broncos as an undersized undrafted free agent last season and carved out a contributing role in the offense, he knows what it takes to overcome the odds. While many insist that players ignore the 'outside noise' of critics, sometimes doubt can be one of the great motivators.

Even Sean Payton addressed it, quite colorfully we might add, during a recent press conference. We'll see if it helps Denver outperform the 5.5 win total currently set by BetMGM.

How Broncos Can Outperform Expectations

Could McLaughlin play a key role in the team's 2024 success?

The path to winning in Denver won't be an easy one, as the AFC West has quietly become a very competitive division. However, that doesn't put the Broncos on the outside looking in just yet.

It starts under center, as the ball club will need competent quarterback play, no matter who ends up starting the season. Ideally, Bo Nix is able to take the job right away, and never look back. The rookie doesn't need to be stellar like C.J. Stroud, but showcasing the ability to perform when depended on will go a long way in maintaining the competitiveness of this team in 2024.

This means the same has to be said with the backfield. Last year, the team struggled to generate consistent results on the ground, with Javonte Williams still looking hobbled.

Assuming the North Carolina product is back to 100%, and McLaughlin is ready to perform in the third-down role, there is real upside for this backfield to help this team take a step forward in 2024. Even if Williams never gets back to full strength, the support of rookies Audric Estime and Blake Watson could help the team continue to churn out ground yards.

Defensively, the team is thin but has a good enough starting lineup. But the big question will come in the pass-rush department.

Jonathon Cooper, Baron Browning, and Nik Bonitto are all exciting, but they still need to take the next step to establish themselves. Finding ways to limit early down success is key for the unit to get off the field and put the ball back in the offense's hands.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Denver Broncos faced the least third downs of any team in 2023, tied with the Detroit Lions, with 202. However, they were tied for the fifth-most visits allowed to the red zone.

Expectations are low in Denver, and those beliefs aren't unfounded, but this team isn't as far off from being successful as many might think. Keep an eye on them to potentially surprise this season and fight for a Wild Card spot.

