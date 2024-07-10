Highlights QB Jarrett Stidham is building leadership by hosting team workouts.

Stidham is competing with Zach Wilson and Bo Nix for the Broncos starting QB.

Hosting TCU workouts helps Stidham prove himself for future opportunities.

In today's NFL, the quarterback is not only meant to be the most important person on the field, he is also meant to be the most important leader off of it.

Jarrett Stidham is attempting to win the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback job and one way he's doing so is getting a little extra time with his teammates. Team beat writer Mike Klis reports:

Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham is hosting several of his offensive teammates near his Texas home this week with three or four days of workouts at TCU.

The Broncos signed Stidham to a two-year, $10 million contract during the 2023 offseason. During the 2024 offseason, the Broncos traded for former New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and selected Bo Nix in the first round of the NFL Draft. All three players are battling to become the team's starter.

Stidham Isn't the Favorite to Start, But Has a Chance

Showing leadership is a good way to win the job

Stidham, who played his college football at both Baylor and Auburn, came into the league as a fourth round draft pick of the New England Patriots in 2019. Also playing for the Las Vegas Raiders and now the Broncos, he has long been seen as a player with starting potential, but has yet to get a long-term shot.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to Pro Football Focus, Jarrett Stidham has made two big-time throws during his career against eight turnover worthy plays.

The Broncos had Stidham make two starts for the team late last year after benching Russell Wilson. He was generally fine, finishing with a 1-1 record and completing 60.6% of his passes with two touchdowns against one interception. The team would later cut Wilson, allowing him to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason.

There are reasons why the Broncos may prefer to start Zach Wilson or Nix over Stidham this year. Wilson has not been good during his time as a starter, but has intriguing tools that made him the second overall pick in the 2021 Draft. Nix, who was taken in the first round of this year's draft, is the quarterback of the future.

Jarrett Stidham vs. Zach Wilson Career Stats Jarret Stidham Zach Wilson Record 1-3 12-21 CMP % 59.4 57.0 Touchdowns 8 23 Interceptions 9 25

Still, Stidham is showing his experience by hosting players at TCU, including star receiver Courtland Sutton, which is doubly important considering Sutton might hold out during training camp. Stidham's best case scenario this year may be winning the starting job and putting enough good tape out there that he can get a job elsewhere in 2025. He could be on the way to doing so.

