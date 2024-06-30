Highlights Denver Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith wants to intercept a pass from Russell Wilson in his team's 2024 home opener.

Wilson was released by the Broncos in March; Denver absorbed the highest dead cap hit in NFL history to remove him from their roster.

The Week 2 matchup between the Broncos and Steelers should be very intense due to the animosity between Wilson and Sean Payton.

Most NFL fans probably haven't heard of Denver Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith. The fourth-year pro, undrafted out of Indiana State in 2020, missed the entire 2023 campaign due to an ACL tear in August. Now that he's recovered from the injury, he's looking to put his name on the map by victimizing one of his former teammates.

During an appearance on The Drive, a sports talk show in Denver hosted by Zach Bye and former Broncos Pro Bowl running back Philip Lindsay, Griffith said he's looking forward to playing in front of the city's fans again in Week 2 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers -- Denver's first home game of the 2024 season -- and hopes to make a positive impression by intercepting the team's former quarterback, Russell Wilson, in the affair.

I'm really excited obviously for any game I get to play in. But you see that one, you're excited to go out there and beat the Steelers... I want to pick off Russ, for sure. I think that would be really cool, just to pick him off and get the victory, first and foremost.

Wilson was perhaps the most notable release in NFL history earlier this year, as the Broncos elected to cut bait and hamper their short-term future with a record-high dead cap hit instead of continuing to try and build around him. Once declared a free agent, Wilson joined the Steelers. He recently said he "[feels] revived in every way" through two months with the team following his two years in Denver.

PIT-DEN Could Be One Of The Most Intense Revenge Games Ever

Wilson and Sean Payton have immense animosity toward one another

After their disastrous two-year marriage, there is absolutely zero love lost between the Broncos organization and Wilson. While the front office and fans were excited about his arrival, the quarterback's iconic rallying cry never really got off the ground because of his poor first season in their colors.

When new head coach Sean Payton attributed Wilson's lack of success to the ineptitude of previous HC Nathaniel Hackett, optimism again reigned in the city. But their new hope quickly faded. Despite playing well for a good stretch of the 2023 season in which Denver ripped off five consecutive wins, Payton wasn't happy with Wilson's level of execution and actively undermined him throughout the second half of the year. That effort not only came behind the scenes, but on the field as well, in former quarterback Kurt Benkert's estimation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Russell Wilson holds the NFL record for most wins through nine seasons (98) and is one of four passers with a career passer rating of 100.0 or better. The other three are Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, and Deshaun Watson.

It all shapes up to make their Week 2 contest back in Denver one of the most intriguing of the season. Draft Kings Sportsbook currently has Wilson and the Steelers as three-point favorites to emerge victorious on the road over Payton and anticipated rookie starter Bo Nix.

