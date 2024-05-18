Highlights 2024 is a rebuilding year for the Denver Broncos, with an early tough schedule but very winnable games in the Week 5-8 range.

The team's main concern is the quarterback position, with uncertainty over Jarrett Stidham and the importance of not rushing Bo Nix's development.

The Broncos' defense remains questionable: their lack of upgrades this offseason and potential depth issues could lead to struggles.

Each offseason, a new sense of optimism and upside is granted to each fan base. Unfortunately, not every team is destined to improve. While some organizations hit the ground running to start their new campaign, there are also those who will struggle to get going.

When taking a closer look at the NFL 2024 regular season schedule release, the Denver Broncos seem like they may need a while before finding their first victory. It doesn't help that they happen to be in the same division as the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs

With a roster strapped for cash, a defense that remains questionable, and the unknown surrounding who will be playing under center, this team has plenty of red flags heading into the year. Adding in a tough early slate, things could get rocky in the Rockies.

Sean Payton is in year two as head coach of this franchise, but could we see one of his worst campaigns yet?

The Broncos Face a Tough Stretch to Open Their Season

2024 is a rebuilding year in Denver

For those who would like to have an optimistic view regarding this Denver team, the early slate isn't impossible. Ranked 20th in strength of schedule, there are plenty of winnable games in this first eight weeks that will put this squad to the test as they look for their first victory.

Unfortunately for Denver, they will be going against a lot of opponents that are favored or in a similar boat with them, young rosters looking to take the next step.

More likely than not, the Broncos are going to have a rough time through the first four weeks of the season, but after that they get a four-game window of attainable victories that should make for great contests. The question is, will they prevail?

Broncos 2024 Schedule: Weeks 1-8 Week Opponent 1 @ Seahawks 2 vs. Steelers 3 @ Buccaneers 4 @ Jets 5 vs. Raiders 6 vs. Chargers 7 @ Saints 8 vs. Panthers

The team's big question mark is at quarterback. If Jarrett Stidham starts the season, then the team's chances will dwindle for the duration of his time as starter. However, rushing Nix onto the field could also be a questionable move for his development and confidence. Still, whoever is under center will have some tough defenses to go up against.

Defensively, this roster is also still very questionable. In 2023, the unit gave up the third-most yards per play, with the sixth-highest scoring percentage on drives. While they made some moves in the offseason like adding John Franklin-Myers, there wasn't enough done to reduce concerns overall.

With limited resources spent on upgrading the defense, and even cutting established stars like Justin Simmons to save cap space, it's safe to assume the issues remain.

Last season, the team was tied for 12th in strength of schedule heading into the season. However, their early slate was against largely struggling teams, and they still went 1-5. Not to mention a 70-20 drubbing from the Miami Dolphins.

2023 Broncos Results: Weeks 1-6 Week Opponent Result 1 Las Vegas Raiders L 17-16 2 Washington Commanders L 35-33 3 Miami Dolphins L 70-20 4 Chicago Bears W 31-28 5 New York Jets L 31-21 6 Kansas City Chiefs L 19-8

Things could easily unravel this time without Russell Wilson under center. While the 12th-year passer was far from perfect, his confidence and experience helped the team bounce back at the midway point of the season. Without him running the offense, the passing attack would have fallen apart, as Denver continued dropping games throughout the rest of the season.

How Denver Can Avoid Early-Season Struggles

One high-level quarterback can change everything

With the 12th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Broncos selected Oregon's Bo Nix to take over as the long-term answer under center. The pick came with plenty of criticism, as many felt the team taking the sixth quarterback off the board this early was a reach. Still, Sean Payton looks for a certain archetype from his passers, and the former Duck fits the bill.

Fortunately for Bronocs fans, Sean Payton has liked what he's seen so far from Nix. When asked about Nix and if his play in minicamp has surprised him, Payton replied that Nix is the same player the Broncos scouted all offseason.

It’s been exactly what we saw. The only thing that I can think about that I was a little bit surprised is when we went to work him out privately and stood around him, he was bigger than I expected. But nothing in the last two days. He’s doing well.

This Denver offense will look to make the most of the quick game, using efficient passes and controlled game planning to sustain drives and control the clock. If Nix can step into this system and make it work efficiently, this Broncos offense will have new energy.

Last season, the team failed to hold onto the football consistently, which allowed the opposition to keep momentum. As a result, the team allowed the sixth-most points all season.

GiveMeSport Key Stat: The Broncos' 2:39 average drive time ranked tied for 21st in the NFL for the 2023 season.

Now that they have their preferred choice under center, Nix's development will take precedence. If the 24-year-old can start right away and find his groove early, then the team could capitalize on a window of attainable games from weeks 5 through 8.

Still, the job won't be easy, as the rest of the roster needs to be up to par. The team is fine on paper, but with a record number of dead cap this offseason, this ball club's depth will be tested. If injuries start to plague the roster, things could easily start to unravel. If Nix is slow to get going on top of that, then there is a very possible winless spell coming for the Broncos in 2024.

