Highlights Marvin Mims Jr. showed explosive potential with exceptional speed in his rookie season.

Despite exciting talent, Mims Jr. was underutilized, running a route on just 40.3% of offensive snaps in 2023.

Heading into his sophomore year, Mims Jr. is poised for a breakout season as a key playmaker for the Broncos.

After an explosive junior season at Oklahoma where Marvin Mims Jr. surpassed 1,000 receiving yards and blazed a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, the Denver Broncos selected him in the second round of the 2023 draft.

Despite flashing big-play potential and elite athleticism, Broncos head coach Sean Payton and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi opted for a cautious approach in Mims' rookie year.

Now entering year two in the NFL, the Broncos are desperately looking for a wide receiver to step up and lead the room to assist rookie QB Bo Nix in his first season in the NFL.

With a full offseason under his belt and a wide open competition to take over as the Broncos top wide receiver, Mims Jr. is set to have a breakout season in 2024.

Sky-High Potential to be Denver's New Breakout Star

Mims Jr. generated the fifth-most receiving yards over expected among rookies last season.

© Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Through the first four weeks of the 2023 season, rookie Mims Jr. ranked behind only Justin Jefferson, Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs, and Brandon Aiyuk in Next Gen Stats' receiving yards over expected. Remarkably, he accumulated his impressive RecYOE on only nine receptions, compared to Jefferson's 33, Collins' 22, Diggs' 31, and Aiyuk's 17.

By the end of the season, Mims Jr. had generated the fifth-most RecYOE among rookies, despite recording 15 fewer receptions than any other player in the top five (Mims Jr. 22, Wilson 37).

Most Receiving Yards over Expected Among Rookies in 2023 (NGS) Player RecYOE Puka Nacua +260 Jordan Addison +150 Rashee Rice +144 Michael Wilson +117 Marvin Mims Jr. +103

Mims Jr.'s greatest asset is his top-end speed, which allows him to leave defenders behind on deep routes. According to Next Gen Stats, his average route speed in 2023 was 14.93 mph, ranking sixth-fastest in the NFL (minimum 200 routes).

In a notable performance against the Washington Commanders in Week 2 last season, Mims Jr. reached speeds of over 20 mph on three of his four touches in the first half, showcasing his ability to break open games.

Role and Usage in Sean Payton's Offense

Mims Jr. ran a route on just 40.3 percent of Denver's dropbacks in 2023.

© Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the Broncos investing significant draft capital in Mims Jr. and his promising early performances, he remained relegated to a part-time role throughout the 2023 season. Mims exceeded 50 percent of offensive snaps only twice: 69 percent in Week 10 and 56 percent in Week 11.

Throughout the course of the season, Mims Jr. ran a route on just 40.3 percent of Denver's 607 dropbacks, ranking fourth on the team in usage.

Broncos' Route Participation in 2023 (PFF) Player Route Participation Courtland Sutton 77.1% Jerry Jeudy 75.8% Adam Trautman 57.3% Marvin Mims Jr. 40.3% Lil'Jordan Humphrey 36.6%

When on the field, Mims Jr. was frequently targeted deep downfield, boasting a team-high 34.4 percent deep target rate, surpassing the next player by over 10 percent. His average depth of target of 15.2 yards also led the Broncos, according to PFF.

With the offseason trade of Jerry Jeudy to the Browns, a substantial opportunity has opened up for Mims Jr. in Denver. While the Broncos added NFL journeyman Josh Reynolds and drafted Troy Franklin in the fourth round, Mims Jr.'s game-breaking abilities offer the highest fantasy upside among current Broncos receivers.

Fantasy Outlook for the 2024 Season

Mims Jr. is currently being drafted as the Broncos' WR3.

In Underdog best ball drafts, Courtland Sutton is actively drafted as the Broncos' WR1 and the WR49 overall, rightfully recognized as Denver's top and most reliable receiving option.

However, despite being a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and yet to play a professional snap, rookie Troy Franklin is drafted nearly nine spots ahead of Mims Jr. as the Broncos' WR2.

While Mims Jr.'s playing style can be volatile week-to-week, he presents the potential for game-changing performances with his elite abilities and is in contention for the Broncos' WR2 spot at the season's start.

Even Broncos head coach Sean Payton has expressed confidence in Mims Jr.'s growth heading into his sophomore season.

Can Mims get involved on special teams too?

Payton also went on to say earlier this offseason that he sees some potential in Mims as a returner.

We know he's a good returner. We felt that was one of the strengths obviously that we saw on tape. But we saw transitional speed, we saw the things that you need to have at that receiver position. So I don't think it was his development as much as, and I don't want to say a crowded room, but just trying to create enough touches for those guys. Now we have a room, and we have a lot of young players. Size is certainly something you see at the receiver position right now. I'm anxious as we go through this process to watch these guys. This first half of these OTAs has gone really good, I mean really good. I told them that. I like the energy. I feel like we're younger, and you kind of feel that at practice.

If Mims Jr. sees the anticipated growth and an expanded role, he could prove to be a valuable late-round selection in fantasy drafts and is worth a dart throw with his potential for explosive impact.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.