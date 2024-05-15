Highlights The quarterback position is crucial in determining franchise success, and Denver desperately needs Bo Nix to work out for that reason.

Sean Payton is a great coach for Nix to work with, and the two should pair well in the NFL.

Despite the major dead cap limiting their ability to build the roster, the Broncos have an underrated supporting cast to help Nix produce.

There is no position that has more impact on a sports franchise's trajectory than the quarterback.

Countless times in NFL history we have seen capable rosters held back by a lack of presence under center, and on top of that we've seen numerous occasions where a lackluster team is propped up by a tremendous passer. Without question, it's the position that sits atop each organization's priority list.

So, when the 2024 NFL Draft rolled around and six quarterbacks flew off the board in the first 12 picks, it became clear that teams felt strongly about the chance they had to succeed with these prospects developing in their system. The Denver Broncos were the sixth to take their first round passer, and in that slot, they chose Oregon's Bo Nix.

After a disappointing 2023 campaign with inconsistent play that ultimately led to the team taking on the biggest dead cap hit in league history to release Russell Wilson, the Broncos can't afford to miss on this quarterback.

So, regardless of what the 2024 campaign brings in terms of team success, nothing matters more than Nix looking the part and eventually becoming the face of this franchise.

The Current State of the Broncos

Denver has some underrated talent surrounding the rookie QB

Landing spot is probably one of the most important aspects of a quarterback's development. Nix luckily lands in a fairly convenient spot despite the surrounding uncertainty with the Broncos.

First and foremost, the biggest factor surrounding a young passer is the coaching staff. For as good or bad as an offense can be, the right play-callers can manage so that the offense is effective enough to help their developing young player improve their game.

That's why Mac Jones took a massive step back with Matt Patricia at offensive coordinator in Foxboro, and why Josh Allen found success with Brian Daboll as his offensive coordinator despite his best wide receivers being John Brown, Zay Jones, or Cole Beasley in his first two seasons.

Nix's skill set is a good match with head coach Sean Payton. This is a guy who found ways to produce with Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston, and Taysom Hill under center at different times during the tail end of his head coaching tenure with the New Orleans Saints.

Payton is a disciple of the Bill Walsh coaching tree, and his offense resembles Walsh's, as it's looking to succeed with quick looks and high-percentage throws. Nix was at his best in the short to intermediate game with the Ducks, which should help him operate comfortably early in his NFL career.

2024 Denver Broncos Projected Starting Lineup Position Projected Starter(s) QB Bo Nix RB Javonte Williams WR Courtland Sutton / Josh Reynolds / Marvin Mims Jr. TE Adam Trautman OT Garrett Bolles / Mike McGlinchey OG Ben Powers / Quinn Meinerz C Luke Wattenberg

Supporting cast-wise, the team is surprisingly solid. Courtland Sutton is the top weapon on the offense as a jump-ball threat on the outside, but Marvin Mims Jr. flashed in his rookie campaign, which pushed the team to deal Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns this offseason.

Additionally, weapons such as Troy Franklin (Nix's top college wideout) and tight end Greg Dulcich have shown flashes to potentially contribute as valuable assets in the offense as well.

To help balance the unit, the Broncos have a stable of backs headlined by Javonte Williams who is a year removed from his ACL injury, and should return to form as one of the more exciting young rushers in the league.

Additionally, the team has dynamic players like Jahleel McLaughlin, Semaje Perine, and fourth-round pick Audric Estime to help provide depth and allow the team to spell Williams and wear down the opposition in the trenches.

Protection-wise, the team is also poised to perform. As the offensive line ranked in the top five for both pass-blocking and run-blocking grades, per PFF, in 2023. The loss of center Lloyd Cushenberry III could be a problem, but shouldn't be overtly detrimental to the team's success up front.

GiveMeSport Key Stat: Offensive guard Quinn Meinerz was tied for the seventh-highest graded offensive lineman by PFF in 2023, posting an 83.7 overall score.

Ultimately, this roster's issues are primarily centered around the quarterback and the defense. But if Nix is able to make the most of his opportunity, then the Broncos could have one of the more surprisingly exciting offenses in the league.

Still, the lack of depth is the dark cloud hanging over this roster. With the decision to part ways with Wilson, the team took on a $53 million dead cap charge for the 2024 offseason.

This move limited the team's ability to build up the roster, and leaves them prone to falling apart if there are injuries around the roster. While the starting lineup shows promise, the team is very thin, which can easily snowball into disaster.

Taking the Right First Step

What are the early expectations for Bo Nix in 2024?

The 2023 quarterback class is a good example of how play in the first season can easily vary. While most rookies aren't going to find the success of a C.J. Stroud in year one, it's important to try to put a player in a better position to succeed than the one into which Bryce Young was thrust.

Working with a solid supporting cast and a sharp offensive mind in Sean Payton, means Nix is going to be in a better situation than most for success, but probably has more growing pains to move through than some of the other top prospects in this class.

At Oregon, Nix had the most passing yards on throws behind the line of scrimmage of any other passer in the FBS. While this isn't a knock on him, making the jump to a system that will require him to make more reads downfield can spark up some of the issues that plagued him while at Auburn.

Still, the quarterback is talented and should be able to operate well in Payton's offense thanks to his confidence in playing within a system, and the ability he has to connect on passes over the middle of the field. His mobility and natural arm strength also help to keep the defense off-balanced, even if he still needs to iron out parts of his game to fully unlock his potential at the next level.

At 24 years old, there may be some who don't want to hear this, but Nix is probably a project passer that will take time before finding his full groove at the pro level. While he can still have a strong rookie campaign, it wouldn't be shocking if his career trajectory followed that of Baker Mayfield and Jared Goff, where he requires time and patience before establishing himself as a quality starter in the league.

In order to propel this development, Payton and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi will need to find ways to get Nix in rhythm early, while continuing to add responsibilities in the offense to his plate, so that he doesn't end up plateauing against stronger defensive units.

It's easier said than done, but when you spend the 12th overall pick on a player, missing can't be an option you dwell upon. So, when the Broncos take the field this season, the campaign must be catered to finding a way for Bo Nix to succeed in the NFL; otherwise, it was all for nothing.

