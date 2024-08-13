Highlights Denver invested a first-round pick in Bo Nix, showing confidence in him.

Nix is battle-tested and doesn't need to be coddled by his coaches.

The Broncos lack an established QB on the roster, making Nix the best option to start in 2024.

The Denver Broncos have been in search of their next franchise quarterback since the 2016 offseason, when Peyton Manning retired.

The intervening years have brought the Denver faithful great frustration and disappointment. No trade, draft pick, or free agency signing has filled the conspicuous void at quarterback.

This April, Denver drafted Bo Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, beginning a new chapter for the franchise. The Broncos understandably have high hopes for their new quarterback, but not everyone is in agreement on how the organization should set him up for success.

As Nix competes for the starting job for the 2024 season, it’s become increasingly clear that he should be the Week 1 starter.

Related Sean Payton Says Broncos RB Will Be At 100% In 2024 For First Time Since Knee Injury Last year, Denver's bell cow back didn't look like the star he was in his first season, but Sean Payton thinks he'll return to form in 2024.

Broncos Invested A 1st-Round Pick In Nix

Denver has shown great confidence in their quarterback

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not as if the Broncos took Nix as a late-round flyer. He was selected 12th overall and earlier than most experts projected. This type of pick wouldn’t make sense unless Denver had the utmost confidence in Nix and his abilities.

Head coach Sean Payton doubled down on the team’s move following the draft, even reportedly likening him to Patrick Mahomes.

Of course, no one in the Broncos organization would openly criticize their newly acquired quarterback, but it’s hard to imagine Denver spending a first-round pick on Nix if Payton and Co. weren’t all in on the Oregon product. General manager George Paton even cited Nix's pro-readiness as a reason for his selection.

While Nix has a long way to go before being in the same stratosphere as someone like Drew Brees, he has traits that make him a much better fit for Payton’s offense than his most recent quarterbacks, Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. Nix has a snappy release and is an accurate passer who’s shown the ability to play in structure.

At Oregon, Nix ran a large number of screens and RPOs but also flashed his arm talent and improvisational ability. He’s the type of quarterback who will trust the system around him, which is exactly what Payton wants.

In essence, Denver wants Nix to be Brock Purdy to Sean Payton’s Kyle Shanahan. This isn’t supposed to be another bridge starter or experiment; the Broncos are optimistic that Nix will provide the franchise with stability at the quarterback position for the first time in years.

Nix Is Battle-Tested

Nix doesn’t need to be coddled

Credit: Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

In some cases, a rookie quarterback is best suited to sit on the bench for a season or two. Not everyone enters the league with the same level of reps or experience, and it’s crucial that teams are cognizant of that. However, Nix doesn’t fit the project or developmental model. In fact, he may have been the single most battle-tested prospect in draft history.

Due to the COVID-19 season in 2020 that allowed athletes to compete without losing their eligibility, Nix has five years of starting quarterback play at the collegiate level under his belt. He started an NCAA record 61 games and threw 1,936 passes. To put Nix’s college longevity into perspective, he debuted against Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert , who is now going into his fifth NFL season.

Bo Nix College Stats Year School Games Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Cmp% 2019 Auburn 13 2,542 16 6 57.6 2020 Auburn 11 2,415 12 7 59.9 2021 Auburn 10 2,294 11 3 61.0 2022 Oregon 13 3,593 29 7 71.9 2023 Oregon 14 4,508 45 3 77.4

Nix is 24 years old and coming off the best passing season of his career. There’s little utility in throwing him on the bench to start the season. For a player with his reps and play style, it’s sink or swim.

If Nix isn’t ready to handle starting duties now, then he may never be and certainly shouldn’t have been taken in the first round. The best thing for his development is for Denver to put him on the field and allow him to adjust to life in the NFL in real time.

GIVEMESPORT KEY Stat: Bo Nix broke the NCAA single-season completion percentage record in 2023, connecting on 77.4% of his passes.

Nix had a nice showing in his preseason debut, throwing for 125 yards and a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts. Preseason play isn’t always a reliable indicator of how a quarterback will fare in the regular season, but the point remains that he didn’t look like a player who needed to soak it all in from the sidelines.

Nix’s accuracy should translate to the NFL right away, while his pocket presence and processing can grow as he gets acclimated to the professional game.

Broncos Don’t Have An Established QB On The Roster

There is no one who can hold the fort down while Nix develops

Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

If the Broncos were planning on sitting Nix or at least felt that it was a legitimate possibility, they should've done more to shore up the quarterback room. In 2021, the Chicago Bears signed Andy Dalton before drafting Justin Fields, and in 2023, the Colts brought in Gardner Minshew before selecting Anthony Richardson.

These moves provided both teams with a safety net. If their young quarterback wasn’t ready right away, they had a veteran who could fill in.

The other two quarterbacks on the Broncos’ roster are Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham. Although both have starting experience, neither has been good enough to be trusted, even in short spurts.

Playing Nix right away makes the most sense for Denver long-term, but even if the franchise’s sole focus was winning as many games as possible in 2024, Nix would still be its best bet. He is a better stylistic fit for Payton’s offense and is an easier player to structure an offense around.

Going into 2024 with anyone other than Nix as QB1 would be organizational malpractice. A 24-year-old, first-round pick sitting behind Wilson or Stidham to open the year would be detrimental to both Nix and the Broncos. The media can build this up to be a quarterback battle or controversy, but in reality, there is a clear right and wrong decision.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.