This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Bo Nix named Week 1 starter for Broncos after strong preseason performance.

Rookie beat out veterans Stidham and Wilson in QB battle.

Nix earned QB1 role with no turnovers and solid stats during training camp.

Sean Payton has made his choice.

After a long offseason QB battle between rookie first-round pick Bo Nix and veterans Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson , the Denver Broncos have officially named Nix as their Week 1 starter against the Seattle Seahawks, per Tom Pelissero.

The Broncos selected Nix early in the first round, at No. 12, though he was also the sixth QB off the board, which tied an NFL record for a draft's first round. Many viewed Denver's selection of Nix as a reach on a player whom most had graded as a Day 2 or even Day 3 pick.

Nonetheless, Nix performed well during training camp, receiving a good chunk of the first-team reps, and he went 23-for-30 for 205 yards and two TDs with no turnovers during his preseason action to secure the QB1 role heading into the 2024 season.

Source: Tom Pelissero