Even with Sean Payton at the helm, everything seemed to go badly for the Denver Broncos last season. While much of the focus was on Russell Wilson and the offense, star cornerback Patrick Surtain II didn't have the kind of year he wanted either. The corner was recently asked by Jim Rome if he felt he got snubbed from the All-Pro team. Surtain II answered:

I know I've got some work to do. Last year wasn't my best year. I know that as a player and as my standard, that wasn't a year I hold myself to. Obviously I made the Pro Bowl, which is a pretty big accomplishment, but I think things that matter is All-Pros for sure, and that's what people are going to look at at the end of the day.

Competition was tight last season for All-Pro slots in the cornerback position in 2023. Sauce Gardner, Daron Bland, and Trent McDuffie were on the first team. Jaylon Johnson, Charvarious Ward, and Taron Johnson rounded out the second team.

Patrick Surtain Still Had a Terrific Season in 2023

The corner was still named to the Pro Bowl Team

The son of three-time Pro Bowl corner Pat Surtain, Patrick Surtain II looked destined for stardom since he was a five-star prospect in high school. After a star-studded career at the University of Alabama, the defensive back was selected by the Broncos with the ninth overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Patrick Surtain II had his best year as a tackler last season, with a career-high 69 tackles while only being credited with six missed tackles.

By his second year in the league, Surtain II was a star, making his first Pro Bowl. He was also named a First-Team All-Pro. His numbers weren't all that dissimilar in year three, as he only allowed opposing QBs to record a rating of 88.2 when they threw in his direction.

Sometimes the race for the All-Pro team comes down to counting stats and Surtain II might need to do a better job of getting his hands on the ball. The cornerback has only recorded three interceptions over his last 34 games. It is worth noting that quarterbacks often try to avoid throwing at top corners.

Going into his fourth season and still only 24 years old, there is plenty of room for more growth for Surtain. Even if he is slightly better than last year, the corner could find himself on another All-Pro team.

