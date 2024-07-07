Highlights Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos CB, embraces expectations and pride in his role.

Surtain's tackle finishing ability and increasing target frequency show potential for growth.

Broncos need to improve overall performance to end their playoff drought in 2024.

For someone who is about to enter his fourth year of pro football, he knows what it's like to have expectations.

The man in question is none other than Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Since making his NFL debut in 2021, Surtain knows that coming out of a top-level football school like the University of Alabama will bring some higher expectations.

And now, as he prepares to enter the final year of his rookie contract, he is not afraid of what lies ahead. As he told Ryan McFadden of The Denver Post,

I've dealt with it my whole life . . . Living up to those expectations and making a name for myself excites me the most. I take very much pride in it because that's how the team views me. I'm blessed to be in the role that I'm in now, so I just got to set an example.

And Surtain is used to being put under a microscope and having his play dissected. He's the son of an NFL player. His dad, Pat Sr., played as a corner for 11 seasons in the NFL from 1998 to 2009.

So the question is, how will he handle the new expectations as he gets ready to enter a contract year? Let's take a deeper dive...

Surtain Dealing With Higher Expectations This Season

The fourth-year pro will most likely enter the season as CB1 on the Broncos' depth chart.

Now, if people want to say that last season was a disappointment for the Broncos, they would have a valid statement. Overall, the Broncos placed 29th of 32 teams for total defense. But that doesn't all fall on Surtain. However, teams are targeting Surtain at a more frequent rate year-to-year.

Patrick Surtain Target Frequency and Completion Rate Year Targets Completion Rate 2021 (Rookie) 96 49 comp. (51%) 2022 77 45 comp. (58.4%) 2023 91 54 comp. (59.3%)

While this evidence doesn't exactly do him any favors, Surtain shouldn't receive all the blame for the fact that Denver was 22nd in pass defense and third-worst in rushing defense last year.

But one thing that does go in his favor: his consistent ability to finish tackles.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Patrick Surtain earned a second consecutive Pro Bowl nomination in 2023 after finishing with a career-high 69 tackles, 12 pass deflections, and an interception. He has finished with more than 55 tackles in each of his first three seasons in the league.

If those numbers above are any indication, the sky could very well be the limit for the young Surtain, who will be playing for a new contract this season.

It's been a bit of a difficult stretch to start Patrick Surtain II's career. He and the Denver Broncos have found themselves near the bottom of the AFC West division for the last three years. And if they want to snap a nine-year playoff drought in 2024, it may very well fall on the defense to step up. Surtain is ready.

Will he be able to light a fire under his teammates? We'll see this fall.

