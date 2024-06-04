Highlights Patrick Surtain II established himself as one of the NFL's best cornerbacks in his first three years.

Surtain's future contract extension is expected to be one of the richest among NFL defensive backs.

The Broncos need Surtain's contract to pay off after Russell Wilson's disastrous deal.

Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II has spent the first three years of his career establishing himself as one of the NFL's very best cornerbacks.

Because of that, he'll likely spend the rest of his career as one of the NFL's richest cornerbacks as well.

Surtain, 24 years old, expressed patience when it comes to the ongoing discussion surrounding his future with the Broncos after the team picked up his fifth-year option in April—specifically on when he will receive a lucrative contract extension or the astronomical number that will surely be attached to it (via The Denver Post):

That time will come. I'm focused on being the best player I can be.

Surtain has been a standout for the Broncos almost from the moment he was selected with the No. 9 overall pick out of Alabama in the 2021 NFL Draft. Despite being the subject of many a trade rumor this offseason, Surtain seems happy to remain in the Mile High City for the time being and has shown confidence and trust in Denver's front office on the topic of his contract.

He earned PFWAA All-Rookie Honors in 2021, made his first NFL All-Pro Team in 2022 and has made the Pro Bowl each of the last two seasons. What's been missing from Surtain's career is team success—the Broncos haven't made the playoffs since winning the Super Bowl following the 2015 season.

Surtain is currently playing on the four-year, $20.9 million contract he signed as a rookie. He is slotted to make $3.5 million in 2024 and the fifth-year option on his contract would pay him $19.8 million in 2025.

Surtain's Deal Could Make Him Highest-Paid Cornerback in NFL

Broncos made one of NFL's all-time financial missteps with last huge contract

The Broncos made one of the most massive financial missteps in NFL history when they signed quarterback Russell Wilson to a five-year, $242 million contract extension in 2022. The Broncos cut ties with Wilson two disastrous seasons later—before that albatross of an extension even kicked in—and set an NFL record in the process by taking an $85 million dead money hit.

That means their next massive deal, which will almost certainly be for Surtain, as there aren't many other candidates currently on the roster, will come under extra scrutiny—and for good reason.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Headed into the 2024 season, the Denver Broncos' 8-year playoff drought trails only the New York Jets for the longest active postseason drought in the NFL. The Jets haven't made the playoffs since advancing to the AFC Championship Game following the 2010 season.

Surtain will be among the NFL's highest-paid defensive backs whenever his deal gets done. Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr.—another All-Pro DB whose All-Pro father played in NFL secondaries, just like Surtain's—set the bar in terms of average annual salary when he signed a four-year, $84 million contract extension in May 2024 that included $45 million in guaranteed money.

And that was for a safety, a position group that gets paid slightly less than their cornerback peers in the secondary. While only five safeties make more than $15 million a year, there are nine CBs that do so, and Surtain is certainly going to join them considering his production, age, and ceiling. It would not be surprising if Surtain was looking to become the highest-paid CB in the league by eclipsing Jaire Alexander's $21 million AAV.

The largest overall contract signed by a defensive back belongs to Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, who signed a 5-year, $100.5 million contract extension in April 2022. Ward also holds the record for largest amount of guaranteed money at $71.25 million.

