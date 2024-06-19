Highlights Patrick Surtain II wants to stay with the Broncos for the long term despite trade rumors, reaffirmed by himself.

The cornerback aims to improve in 2024 after feeling unsatisfied with his performance in 2023.

Surtain seeks to return to his peak form by working on his technique and fulfilling his potential.

The Denver Broncos have had an interesting offseason to say the least. They moved on from quarterback Russell Wilson this spring and revamped their quarterback room. They also moved on from wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. One player who has not left the team, despite the rumors around him, is star cornerback Pat Surtain II.

Surtain has emerged as one of the best defensive players on the Broncos over the last few seasons. However, with his rookie contract expiring and a potential big-money extension on the horizon, speculation around his future in Denver began to surface.

On Monday, though, the 2021 first-round pick reaffirmed his desire to remain with the Broncos, as shared by Denver Gazette reporter Chris Tomasson.

A Point to Prove

Surtain knows he has room to improve in 2024

Surtain truly broke out in 2022. He picked off two passes that year while defending 10. Furthermore, he recorded 60 combined tackles for the Broncos. His efforts earned him All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl nod. In 2023, though, the Denver star did not earn All-Pro honors. And he believes that was the outcome he deserved, as he shared with the Denver Gazette recently.

I’ve got a lot to prove. Last season wasn’t the year I wanted to have, so I’m just looking to have a better year. Looking to do what I do best.

On the surface, Surtain's 2023 numbers weren't too far off his 2022 numbers. He had just one interception last season, but he recorded two more pass defenses and nine more combined tackles. Looking deeper, though, and there's a more notable difference.

Pat Surtain II 2022 vs. 2023 Comparison Stat 2022 2023 Completion Percentage Allowed 58.4 59.3 Yards Allowed 468 660 Yards Allowed Per Completion 10.4 12.2 Yards Allowed Per Target 6.1 7.3

Surtain wasn't necessarily bad in 2023, but he didn't play like his usual self. His goal in 2024 is getting back to the level he knows he can attain. And he believes he knows exactly what he has to do in order to regain the form that had him recognized alongside the best in the league.

Just play my game. I feel like last year I wasn’t on top of the things that I’m really good at. Some of my technique wasn’t up to par like I wanted it to be. Last year was a good year, but I know how much potential, how much greatness I have in me. That’s just the main thing. Being able to fulfill that potential.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Denver Broncos allowed the 11th-most passing yards and fifth-most passing touchdowns during the 2023 NFL season.

