The Denver Broncos have triggered Patrick Surtain II's fifth-year option, extending the All-Pro cornerback's contract to the end of the 2025 season. As a result of the extension, the 24-year-old will be due $19.8 million next year, per Spotrac.

Surtain has been one of the best cornerbacks in the league since he was selected ninth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. The former Alabama defender was named AP first team All-Pro in 2022, and was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2022 and 2023. Over his first three years in the league, Surtain has accumulated seven interceptions and 36 pass deflections in 49 starts.

Surtain is one of the stars of a Broncos franchise that is looking for a fresh start under Sean Payton after two disastrous years with Russell Wilson. It's been rumored that Surtain may be included in a trade package to move up in the draft to grab one of the top quarterback prospects. Should the Broncos be willing to part with one of its young stars?

Should the Broncos Trade Patrick Surtain II for a Higher Draft Pick?

Sean Payton wants a new quarterback, and it's likely the Broncos will draft one

The Broncos certainly don't want to part with Surtain. General Manager George Paton made it clear that he viewed him as a franchise cornerstone, telling ESPN:

We're all big fans of Pat. We want Pat here for a long time, but I'm not prepared to make any statements on anything moving forward.

The Broncos will finally have cleared their books of Wilson's $85 million dead cap charge by the 2026 season, when Surtain's extension would kick in, but years of drafting outside the first two rounds of the draft has left the team low on resources.

The team traded two first-rounders, two second-rounders and a fifth-rounder for Wilson, as well as a first-rounder and a second-rounder to the New Orleans Saints for Payton. The Broncos have only picked in the top 45 three times in the last four drafts combined.

Patrick Surtain II 2023 Stats Stat Surtain Games Played 17 Passes Defended 12 Total Tackles 69 Rating When Targeted 88.2

Surtain is by far the Broncos' best asset, and any discussions about moving up in the draft would inevitably include him. The Broncos don't have much draft capital after the various trades, and it seems unlikely that the Broncos would want to surrender future draft picks, especially if they want to surround their rookie quarterback with talent on the offensive side of the ball.

It's hard to see a trade where the Broncos could get themselves into the top three of the draft. The Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders both seem set on drafting their quarterback of the future, and with all the holes in their roster, it seems unlikely that the New England Patriots would settle for a package headlined by Surtain.

A third team would have to be involved. GIVEMESPORT previously suggested the Los Angeles Rams, who would give up two first-round picks, which the Broncos could package with their own to grab the third pick. This would likely be enough to coax the Patriots to part with the third pick, but it wouldn't make sense for the Broncos.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Patrick Surtain II is known for locking down top receivers. In a matchup against the New York Jets, Surtain lined up across from Garrett Wilson on 20 of 29 routes (69.0%). Surtain allowed just 1 reception for 12 yards & had an interception on 4 targets in coverage against Wilson, with an average target separation of 1.6 yards.

Giving up one of the best young defenders in the NFL to gamble on a young quarterback would be a poor decision. The success of rookie quarterbacks is notoriously hard to predict, and the Broncos need help at several different positions.

The Broncos would benefit from taking one of Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr at 12, and not weakening a roster that needs improvement. Star safety Justin Simmons was cut earlier this season due to cap concerns, and their secondary already needs help. Surtain is a rare talent, and should be kept on the team long term.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.