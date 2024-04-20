The Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton has been the subject of trade rumors for years at this point, though the team has always decided against trading their de facto WR1.

The Broncos already traded Sutton's partner in crime (Jerry Jeudy) in March, and following their release of quarterback Russell Wilson, which triggered the largest dead cap hit in NFL history, they're about to enter a lengthy rebuild.

For that reason, speculation around Sutton has once again reached a fever pitch. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that teams are calling the Broncos about Sutton's availability, though Zac Stevens of DNVR reported that the team has no intention of dealing the one-time Pro Bowl receiver.

The 28-year-old is skipping voluntary workouts due to his contract situation, though he does still have two years remaining on the four-year, $60.8 million extension he signed in 2021.

Courtland Sutton is a Hot Commodity on the Market

Receiver-needy teams will continue to make offers while Sutton holds out for new contract

Sutton had played with a whopping ten quarterbacks in seven seasons. That kind of instability at the game's most important position makes it nearly impossible for any receiver to be consistently successful.

Now that Wilson is with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sutton will either be playing with Jarrett Stidham or Ben DiNucci if he remains in Denver and the Broncos don't draft a rookie.

With only $2 million guaranteed left on his current deal, Sutton is due for a raise. The receiver market has exploded in recent years, and DeVonta Smith's recent three-year extension may serve as the baseline in negotiations between Sutton and the Broncos.

Before last year, Sutton's career high in touchdown catches was a mere six, set way back in 2019 (his lone Pro Bowl season).

Mercifully, head coach Sean Payton finally realized that using the 6'4" Sutton as the Broncos' primary red zone target would be in the best interest of the team, and it paid dividends immediately. His ten touchdowns ranked tied for fourth among all receivers last season, and his target rating ballooned to a career-high 120.2.

Still, Sutton is a receiver who's only had one 1,000 yard season in his career (in 2019). He hasn't eclipsed more than 850 yards in any other season, and his career-high in receptions stands at a middling 72.

Courtland Sutton Career Stats Category Sutton Receptions 298 Yards 4259 TDs 24 Rating w/ Targeted 120.2* Catch% 58.3%

*Note: Target Rating stat only applies to the most recent (2023) season.

It's hard to predict exactly what he'd go for on the trade market, though it would certainly be less than the second-round pick Stefon Diggs landed the Buffalo Bills in their blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans.

Jeudy went for a fifth and sixth-round pick, though he's less of a known commodity than Sutton is. Sutton's value thus likely lies somewhere in the middle; perhaps a third-round pick and a late-round pick swap would be enough to pry him out of Denver.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Sutton has played with multiple starting quarterbacks in every season of his career besides one - his rookie season in 2018 (Case Keenum).

Sutton has cap hits of about $17 million over the next two seasons, though an acquiring team would only take on roughly two-thirds of that (assuming a new contract isn't negotiated). Though he isn't your prototypical x-receiver, he'd be a perfect complement to a team that already has a Diontae Johnson-type route runner.

The Broncos may be telling interested parties that Sutton isn't on the market, but it's hard to believe they won't seriously entertain offers for their veteran receiver in the early stages of their rebuild.

