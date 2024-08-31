Key Takeaways Brandon Aiyuk got his desired contract extension from the San Francisco 49ers after months of trade rumors.

Had the Denver Broncos been willing to part with a veteran WR, Aiyuk reportedly would have been dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Did San Francisco and Denver made the right decisions in keeping their receivers?

It was the seemingly endless saga of the offseason.

An embodiment of "he said, they said", the Brandon Aiyuk sweepstakes quite literally dragged on for months.

One day, he was going to be the new No. 1 wideout for the No. 3 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The next, he was supposedly joining a former college teammate in the nation's capital. If not either of those places, he was certainly headed to the AFC North. No way he was returning to the Bay Area.

Then, finally, it was over. After trade requests and conversations with half the league continued throughout July and August, Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers reconciled and agreed to a four-year, $120 million deal on Thursday evening. Turns out, nobody needed to pack any bags.

But that almost wasn't the case. According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, San Francisco was actually prepared to move on from their second-team All-Pro receiver IF they were able to land another "top-flight" weapon to fill his void.

Unfortunately for the Pittsburgh Steelers , the Denver Broncos turned down the third-round pick San Fran offered for Courtland Sutton , and everything fell apart.

The shock waves of Aiyuk staying put have massive ramifications on three franchises, two of whom are attempting to compete in the short-term and one set to begin a rebuild. The impact on Pittsburgh is fairly obvious, but things are less clear for the other two organizations.

Here, we explore the alternative scenario for each of those respective teams, whose decisions ultimately led to Thursday's concluding act.

Did The 49ers Make The Right Call?

How integral is Aiyuk to their Super Bowl aspirations?

Under head coach Kyle Shanahan , San Francisco's offense is a finely-tuned, well-oiled machine boasting superstars at every skill position. You truly never know if it will be Christian McCaffrey , Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel Sr. or George Kittle getting the ball when it's snapped.

While Aiyuk was - and still may be - the least heralded among that bunch in public perception, he is just as important of a cog to the unit as any other member, if not more so.

First off, Aiyuk and Samuel are symbiotic players. Their abilities are enhanced by the other's presence, which benefits the 49ers' entire operation.

Per SumerSports, Aiyuk and Samuel finished third (3.0) and 12th (2.28) among 120 receivers in Yards Per Route Run (YPRR) last season. They also ranked second (1.45) and third (1.44) in Expected YPRR. They elevate one another's unique skills inside Shanahan's scheme, and take the whole system to another level.

Samuel himself acknowledged during Aiyuk's holdout that it felt weird not to share the field with the Niners' best deep threat. As Samuel said, via NBC Sports Bay Area:

You know, it's kind of weird for sure. I remember last year when we played the Giants [and Aiyuk was out with injury], I went to him, and I was like, 'Bruh, I never knew how weird it was for you not to not be on the field at the same time' and the time I was out, and he was out there by himself, [he] was just like 'I kind of see what you feel, it kind of felt awkward.' Being out there with someone for four years straight.

Aiyuk's role in the tandem is as San Francisco's deep field receiver. His average depth of target (ADOT) in 2023 was 13.8 yards, good for 21st in the league. Him being as efficient as he is despite such a deep ADOT is a testament to his talent, but that's not the most important aspect of things from San Francisco's perspective.

Beyond him, only one other 49ers player ranked in the top-80 in ADOT: Jauan Jennings. If Aiyuk weren't on the roster, defenses would be able to key in on Samuel and McCaffrey in the short areas of the field and drastically reduce the offense's output.

2023 Average Depth of Target: 49ers Potential Weapons Player ADOT League Rank Brandon Aiyuk 13.8 21st Courtland Sutton 11.8 45th Jauan Jennings 10.3 72nd George Kittle 9.5 84th Deebo Samuel 6.6 130th Christian McCaffrey 1.8 169th

Courtland Sutton ranked 42nd in YPRR (1.62) and 82nd in Expected YPRR (1.18).

He is a quality NFL receiver, and inserting him into Aiyuk's role would likely spark his own improvement in those categories. But would that jolt be enough for Samuel and San Francisco to maintain their levels of play? If he had a whole offseason to adapt, that'd be far from guaranteed. Him accomplishing the feat with only one week to get up to speed before games begin would be nearly impossible.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Until their loss in Super Bowl 47, the 49ers were a perfect 5-0 in the big game. They've since lost three consecutive title matchups, including back-to-back appearances against the Kansas City Chiefs .

Acquiring Sutton instead of extending Aiyuk would have helped the 49ers maintain their remaining core pieces for the foreseeable future, but every other member of that group has its warts.

Samuel and Kittle routinely miss games each year due to injury;

McCaffrey also has a checkered injury history.

As good as Purdy has been, the jury is still out on him being a product of Shanahan or a true high-caliber quarterback.

Trent Williams may be a Hall of Fame tackle, but he is 36 years old. He may not have many, if any, years of true dominance left in the tank.

Aiyuk, 26, is one of the most efficient players in the NFL, entering his prime and has hardly been injured, missing just one contest over the past three seasons. He's the guy you pay; the type of guy who, if you give him the ball, helps you win the Super Bowl.

Sutton and draft assets may lengthen your window, but aren't certified quantities. The time to get over the hump is now, and retaining Aiyuk gives them the best chance at finally bringing back the Lombardi Trophy.

Verdict: Yes

Did the Broncos Make The Right Call?

Is Sutton necessary for Bo Nix's development?

As mentioned, Sutton is a quality NFL receiver. In five seasons where he has played at least 15 games, he has totaled 295 receptions, 4,197 yards and 24 touchdowns. Last year, at age-28, he found the end zone 10 times.

He was rumored to be on the block at the trade deadline, and threatened his own training camp holdout if he didn't get a contract extension. This preseason, he quickly established a solid rapport with rookie quarterback Bo Nix .

The Broncos, owner of BetMGM's lowest projected AFC West win total (5.5) and carrying $53 million in dead money from cutting Russell Wilson , aren't expected to contend this season.

Being able to shed Sutton's $13 million salary, bring in a top-100 draft pick and make yourself worse in the short-term would help speed up a rebuild. But outside of Sutton, Denver doesn't have a single proven receiving threat to aid Nix's ascent.

Broncos WR/TE Rooms (Initial 53-Man Roster) Player Career Receptions Courtland Sutton 298 Josh Reynolds 220 Adam Trautman 82 Greg Dulcich 36 Marvin Mims Jr. 22 Lucas Krull 8 Nate Adkins 4 Troy Franklin 0 Devaughn Vele 0

Things are already going to be hard enough on Nix as it is; removing Sutton from the equation would have practically tied one hand behind his back. Because Sutton has another year left on his contract after 2024, it's also not imperative they trade him at this exact moment.

As useful as a high-level draft pick would have been for the long-term future, keeping Sutton for the time being makes a lot of sense for Denver.

He not only represents the lone reliable, trustworthy target for Nix, but is an invaluable resource for the younger receivers populating the locker room. He could even prove to be extendable if the Mile High ship gets righted sooner than most expect.

When those inexperienced wideouts grow more comfortable in the professional ranks, maybe Sutton's importance wanes. But that time isn't a week before the season gets underway. It's a decision that may get knocked by many other industry analysts, but a quick dive beneath the surface shows why the Broncos didn't kickstart this potential merry-go-round.

Verdict: Yes

