Some NFL history may be made today, as the Denver Broncos defense recorded two safeties in the first half of their Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks .

There's a different kind of excitement when fans see their defense score on a safety, and it's extremely rare to see it done twice in one game. The Broncos did that in one half.

With the Broncos pinning the Seahawks inside their own 5-yard line, Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford was called for holding in the endzone.

On the second safety, running back Zach Charbonnet was tackled in the endzone just prior to crossing the goalline.

The NFL record for safeties by a team in one game stands at three.

The 1984 Rams Recorded Three Safeties in One Game

14 other teams have recorded two safeties in one game.

The Broncos have joined a list of 14 other teams to score multiple safeties in one game, and they have some time to score a third, which would match them with the 1984 Los Angeles Rams , who scored three in a 33-12 win over the New York Giants .

Most Safeties Recorded By a Team in an NFL Game Year Team Safeties Game Result 1984 L.A. Rams 3 W - 33-12 2024 Denver Broncos 2 L 26-20 2017 Miami Dolphins 2 W - 35-9 2011 St. Louis Rams 2 L - 19-13 (OT) 2008 Minnesota Vikings 2 W - 28-27 2003 Buffalo Bills 2 L - 12-10 2003 Minnesota Vikings 2 W - 39-26 2003 Dallas Cowboys 2 W - 24-7 1999 Jacksonville Jaguars 2 W - 17-3 1996 San Francisco 49ers 2 W - 34-0 1987 Buffalo Bills 2 W - 21-14 1987 New Orleans Saints 2 W - 28-21 1983 Denver Broncos 2 L - 13-11 1975 Oakland Raiders 2 W - 25-0 1973 Los Angeles Rams 2 W - 24-7 1972 Dallas Cowboys 2 W - 28-7

Usually, a team recording multiple safeties in a game is indicative of a dominating defensive performance, which leads to a win.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Teams that score multiple safeties in a single game are 12-4 all-time.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the case for this year's Broncos, as their offense struggled in the Week 1 loss, with the Seahawks rallying in the second half.

