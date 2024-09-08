Some NFL history may be made today, as the Denver Broncos defense recorded two safeties in the first half of their Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks .

There's a different kind of excitement when fans see their defense score on a safety, and it's extremely rare to see it done twice in one game. The Broncos did that in one half.

With the Broncos pinning the Seahawks inside their own 5-yard line, Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford was called for holding in the endzone.

On the second safety, running back Zach Charbonnet was tackled in the endzone just prior to crossing the goalline.

The NFL record for safeties by a team in one game stands at three.

Patrick Surtain II
The 1984 Rams Recorded Three Safeties in One Game

14 other teams have recorded two safeties in one game.

Sean Payton Broncos

The Broncos have joined a list of 14 other teams to score multiple safeties in one game, and they have some time to score a third, which would match them with the 1984 Los Angeles Rams , who scored three in a 33-12 win over the New York Giants .

Fourteen other teams managed to record two in a game.

Most Safeties Recorded By a Team in an NFL Game

Year

Team

Safeties

Game Result

1984

L.A. Rams

3

W - 33-12

2024

Denver Broncos

2

L 26-20

2017

Miami Dolphins

2

W - 35-9

2011

St. Louis Rams

2

L - 19-13 (OT)

2008

Minnesota Vikings

2

W - 28-27

2003

Buffalo Bills

2

L - 12-10

2003

Minnesota Vikings

2

W - 39-26

2003

Dallas Cowboys

2

W - 24-7

1999

Jacksonville Jaguars

2

W - 17-3

1996

San Francisco 49ers

2

W - 34-0

1987

Buffalo Bills

2

W - 21-14

1987

New Orleans Saints

2

W - 28-21

1983

Denver Broncos

2

L - 13-11

1975

Oakland Raiders

2

W - 25-0

1973

Los Angeles Rams

2

W - 24-7

1972

Dallas Cowboys

2

W - 28-7

Usually, a team recording multiple safeties in a game is indicative of a dominating defensive performance, which leads to a win.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the case for this year's Broncos, as their offense struggled in the Week 1 loss, with the Seahawks rallying in the second half.

