It was the night of the 2018 NFL Draft, and John Elway must have felt an overwhelming sense of déjà vu.

In 2011, just months after Elway had been hired as the general manager of the Denver Broncos, his first major decision had been to draft an edge rusher with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. That player, Texas A&M's Von Miller, had proven to be one of the best players to ever play his position. Not just a perennial NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowler, but a Super Bowl MVP. At outside linebacker.

Owning the No. 5 overall pick in 2018, he decided he needed to go with what worked in the past and not trust his gut. So, Elway picked another edge rusher, North Carolina State's Bradley Chubb, instead of the player he really wanted—Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen.

It would wind up being the worst decision Elway ever made as an executive, to hear him tell it. Elway stepped down from his roles with the Broncos in February 2022, but the decision to pass on Allen has continued haunted him even as he steps away from the game (from Pardon My Take):

Last year I played (golf) with (Josh Allen) and I’m wondering, ‘How long is it going to take him to realize that I passed on him and took Bradley Chubb instead?’ And it took him two and a half holes. And I loved (Allen). But it just didn’t work out. He was my type. That was probably my biggest mistake of my GM days, was not taking Josh.

Elway spent one year in an "executive consultant" role and, as of April 2023, was no longer affiliated with the Broncos in any official capacity.

How Did Elway, Broncos Misread 2018 NFL Draft?

Elway has long history of picking bad quarterbacks

Josh Allen was taken two picks later by the Buffalo Bills at No. 7 overall and has been one of the NFL's best quarterbacks over last six seasons, including five consecutive playoff berths.

Chubb, meanwhile, spent four seasons with the Broncos and was only available about half the time due to injuries before he was traded to the Miami Dolphins. Denver hasn't made the playoffs since 2015 and hasn't had a winning record since 2016.

If you're looking deeper for a reason why Elway and the Broncos misread the 2018 NFL Draft so badly, what's revealed is that it seems the main culprit was a pattern of bad draft decisions by the Hall of Fame QB.

Elway was mostly subpar at the draft in his decade running the Broncos—outside of Miller, of course—and where he struggled the most was picking quarterbacks. During his tenure with the Broncos, Elway selected six quarterbacks, and they ranged from below average to downright busts.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: John Elway selected Brock Osweiler (2012, second round), Zac Dysert (2013, seventh round), Trevor Siemian (2015, seventh round), Chad Kelly (2017, seventh round), Drew Lock (2019, second round) and one first-rounder, taking Memphis’ Paxton Lynch with the No. 26 overall pick in 2016.

Lynch was the most alarming of all the misses in a draft where Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was still available in the fourth round. Lynch went 0-4 as a starter over two seasons before he was released and was out of the league by 2018. No doubt that debacle was surely on Elway's mind just a few months later when he decided against drafting that dual-threat QB from Wyoming at No. 5.

Elway QB Draftees: The Broncos Years Player Starting Record Yards/Game TD-INT Passer Rating Brock Osweiler 5-2 101.2 11-6 86.0 Zac Dysert 0 N/A N/A N/A Trevor Siemian 13-11 218.7 30-24 79.9 Chad Kelly 0 N/A N/A N/A Drew Lock 8-13 197.5 25-20 79.3 Paxton Lynch 1-3 158.4 4-4 76.7

The Broncos have started 11 quarterbacks since 2018 and drafted another quarterback in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft—Oregon's Bo Nix at No. 12 overall.

The Irony of Elway Not Being Able to Identify QB Talent

Elway won back-to-back Super Bowls with Broncos in the late 1990s

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

The irony of Elway not being able to identify quarterback talent in the NFL Draft rests entirely on the fact that he was perhaps the greatest quarterback prospect in NFL history when he entered the NFL Draft out of Stanford in 1983.

Even without the use of cell phones and the internet, Elway was someone everyone knew about. He was also someone everyone had an opinion on after he openly stated he would go play for the New York Yankees instead of playing for the Baltimore Colts, who owned the No. 1 pick in the 1983 NFL Draft.

Baltimore still picked Elway but were forced to trade him to the Broncos, as John and his father, Jack, did not like the owner, Robert Irsay, or the coach, Frank Kush, and preferred to play on the West Coast.

The Colts got a few players and picks, but none of them amounted to much, and the very next year, they moved from Baltimore to Indianapolis overnight in what has become known as the "Midnight Mayflower" relocation, largely vindicating the Elway family's misgivings about the men running the franchise. The Colts would see no success during Elway's NFL tenure, as it would take the drafting of Peyton Manning during Elway's final year in 1998 to turn the franchise around.

Meanwhile, Elway played 16 seasons and made five Super Bowls, winning back-to-back titles in his final two seasons. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004 and is widely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game.

