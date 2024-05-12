Highlights Sean Payton continues his praises of rookie QB Bo Nix, discussing how good he's looked in rookie camp.

Nix was selected 12th overall by Denver, and is the determining factor of success for the franchise moving forward.

OTAs will begin after Sunday's final rookie practice where a QB competition will take place for the Broncos offense.

Head coach Sean Payton has been vocal about the lengths to which he and the Denver Broncos like Bo Nix.

Whether it was reflecting on ways he wowed the team during the draft process, boasting about getting teams to trade up for different quarterbacks they weren't targeting, or Saturday when the 60-year-old discussed how well the former Oregon star has performed so far at rookie minicamp (via ESPN's Jeff Legwold):

So much of it is huddle, snap count, break the huddle, under center, shotgun, it's a process... He's handling the install well, he had a pretty good practice today, he's grinding through it, he's doing good with it.

Selected 12th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, the former Oregon Ducks star hopes to carry over his success to the league and seems to be showing good promise in the first days of his NFL career.

A Good Quarterback Can Change Everything

Despite some doubters, if Nix works out, the Broncos are in good hands

When Roger Goodell announced that the Broncos had selected the 23-year-old quarterback with the 12th overall pick in the first round, many were shocked that the sixth quarterback had come off the board, tying the record for the most ever with 20 picks still remaining on the night.

Some felt the organization was forcing the pick based on need rather than value, but the front office has exhibited nothing but confidence in their pick since then.

Ultimately, pre-draft evaluations are thrown out the window for each prospect the day their career begins. Now, all that matters is the performance put forth on the field, and we've seen Nix put out dominant performances before.

With the Oregon Ducks, he logged two outstanding seasons, solidifying himself as one of the top passers in the country. If he is able to carry over that consistency and confidence to the NFL while operating in Payton's offensive scheme, then there's a great chance that success will continue at Mile High.

GiveMeSport Key Stat: Bo Nix led the FBS in completion percentage (77.4%) and passing TDs (45) while finishing third in Heisman voting in 2023.

The team will have one more practice for rookie minicamp on Sunday before it opens up to the full roster. The biggest storyline of the team's offseason workouts will involve Nix, as the team is expected to have a quarterback competition for who will be under center when the regular season kicks off in September.

The other contenders for the job are Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson. But Payton wouldn't give much indication of how that competition will be handled:

We'll figure it out, we'll figure it out ... We'll have a rotation and we'll go from there.

Regardless of if he starts Week 1 or is held off for a few weeks to learn from the sidelines, Bo Nix is the long-term plan for the Broncos. How he performs once given full reign of the offense will be the defining factor of the Sean Payton era in Denver.

Source: Jeff Legwold

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.