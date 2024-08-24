Key Takeaways Sean Payton forced the Broncos off Russell Wilson due to his physical decline and inability to fit into the offensive scheme.

In a way, the Denver Broncos and Sean Payton have a lot in common. The two enjoyed great success for much of the 2010s riding legendary quarterbacks. For the Broncos, it was Peyton Manning, who signed with Denver in 2012 and won an MVP and a Super Bowl.

Payton, on the other hand, built his offense around Drew Brees with the New Orleans Saints , eventually earning the reputation of one of the game’s premier offensive minds.

While both Denver and Payton reached great heights during those years, they’ve struggled to regain relevance since the departure of their Hall of Fame quarterbacks.

As rookie Bo Nix is set to make his regular-season debut after being named the starter, it’s critical to understand what’s at stake for Payton’s legacy.

Sean Payton Forced The Broncos To Move Off Russell Wilson

Payton made it clear he wouldn't put up with Wilson for another year.

It’s not revisionist history to say the pairing of Russell Wilson and Payton never made sense. In his prime, Wilson was a spectacular improviser showcasing athleticism and creativity at the highest of levels.

Unfortunately, the version of Wilson that Payton inherited in 2023 was far from the exhilarating talent that dazzled in the mid-2010s.

Moreover, Wilson had diminished as a playmaker, but he wasn’t equipped with the necessary skills to overcome his physical decline. He struggled to throw in rhythm, and his smaller stature limited his field vision. Payton grew irate with his quarterback and failed to hide his frustration.

Denver Broncos 2023 Offensive Stats and Ranking Category Total Ranking Points 357 19th Passing Yards 3,566 24th Rushing Yards 1,810 18th Total Yardage 5,072 26th

In summation, Payton wanted to run a similar offense in Denver to the one he had in New Orleans. The only problem was that Wilson was the antithesis of everything that made Brees great. Statistically, he was passable, but watching the games, it was clear Wilson was leaving a lot of meat on the bone. Payton benched Wilson late in the season before he was released in the offseason.

Asserting that Wilson wasn’t capable of being what Denver wanted or needed him to be is far from a hot take.

However, releasing a player that left the team with $85 million in dead cap was a bold decision that not many franchises would be willing to make. The Broncos didn’t do this for marginal improvement at quarterback; there needs to be a qualitative difference in play.

Denver Invested A First-Round Pick In Bo Nix

Denver didn't get Nix for cheap, but felt they needed a franchise QB.

Bo Nix may have been the sixth quarterback taken in this spring’s draft, but he still went 12th overall, making him a big investment. Had it not been for the Atlanta Falcons selection of Michael Penix Jr. only four picks earlier, Nix may have been the surprise pick of the first round. He wasn't penciled into the top 15 or the first in general, for that matter.

Payton spent the weeks that followed the draft boasting about how he tried to bait teams to trade up for other quarterbacks when Nix was always their guy.

I was actively involved in trying to pretend we were moving forward... (Bo Nix) was our guy the whole way.

This posturing isn’t uncommon when a team takes a quarterback in the first round, but Payton’s ostensible enthusiasm and confidence toward Nix almost bordered on arrogance.

If Payton claims that Nix was the quarterback Denver wanted from the start of the pre-draft process, then there is truly no excuse. It was one thing to try to revitalize Jameis Winston’s career in New Orleans. He didn’t fit Payton’s offense and was originally signed to be Brees’ backup.

Nix, however, came with an early first-round price tag and was handpicked to be Denver’s franchise quarterback.

Payton And Nix’s Relationship Will Shape Denver’s Future

Nix failing could spell the end of Payton's time with the Broncos.

Above all else, Payton wants control, a quarterback he can keep on a string. Nix fits that description. He’s accurate, throwing short, quick passes, and has a predilection for playing in structure.

This puts the ball in Payton’s court. If he can construct a winning offense that gets receivers open and creates relatively easy throws, Nix should, at the very least, be serviceable.

If he can’t, though, Nix is doomed. He doesn’t have much experience working full-field scans and has shown erratic decision-making playing out of structure. The Broncos’ decision to take Nix 12th overall wasn’t just a bet on the player; it was a bet on Payton. The man once hailed as an offensive guru believes he still has it.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Sean Payton's 160 career wins as head coach are tied with John Harbaugh for the 20th most in NFL history.

Nix having a successful career and bringing the Broncos back to contention would be the ultimate moment of vindication for Payton. It would prove once and for all that his offensive brilliance wasn’t a mere product of Brees. Failure, on the other hand, would further complicate Payton’s legacy.

Adaptability is one of the hallmarks of a truly great head coach. Different personnel require a different approach to coaching, and those who can adjust to the ever-evolving NFL landscape are treated favorably by history.

Everything around Payton has changed.

The game of football itself, the team he coaches, and his starting quarterback. It’s now up to him to respond.

