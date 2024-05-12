Highlights Troy Franklin was selected No. 102 overall by the Denver Broncos in the NFL Draft, halting a massive draft slide.

His draft fall has been attributed to unfounded rumors about his character, which should make him a massive steal for Denver.

Franklin excelled in college and holds multiple Oregon receiving records, and he should benefit from his pre-established connection with QB Bo Nix.

Troy Franklin was considered by many pundits to be one of the better prospects in a loaded wide receiver class, with most ranking him as a Day Two prospect ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Instead, he fell all the way to the fourth round, where the Denver Broncos finally ended his draft slide at No. 102 overall. Franklin's college coach at Oregon (Dan Lanning) attributed his fall to unfounded rumors about his character, calling Franklin one of the "steals of the draft".

If Lanning's assessment is accurate, then Denver did indeed grab a draft day steal, as Franklin was a Second-Team All-American last season after notching 81 receptions for 1,383 yards and 14 touchdowns, the latter two of which are school records.

Franklin will also have the benefit of teaming with the college quarterback who helped fuel his breakout: Denver selected former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix with the draft's 12th overall pick. Nix and Franklin became teammates in 2022 and led the Ducks to a 22-5 record in their two years together.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Bo Nix had an average depth of target of 13.0 yards when throwing to Troy Franklin last year, nearly double the rate of any other receiver.

Franklin has an excellent chance to be a rookie starter for a team that traded Jerry Jeudy earlier in the offseason and may soon do so as well with incumbent WR1 Courtland Sutton. If Nix grabs the starting quarterback gig early on in the season, he and Franklin could replicate their college success in the Mile High City.

Franklin Possesses Elite Talent, But Remains Unrefined

Equipped with explosive speed, Franklin must get better at the margins to be an elite WR

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

On tape, Franklin displayed elite speed that was more telling of his talents than his 4.41 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He was one of the premier deep threats in college football last season, as he somehow logged a 30+ yard reception in all 12 of the Ducks’ regular season games, and a 40+ yard reception in eight of them.

He remains very raw as a prospect, though, as he's primarily a body catcher and had nine drops in 2023. He also doesn't run the tightest routes, often struggling to use his 6'2" frame to create leverage when coming out of breaks.

However, having recently just turned 21 years old, Franklin still has plenty of room to grow. He took major strides in each of his three seasons in Eugene, and it’s reasonable to think the best is yet to come.

Troy Franklin College Stats Year Receptions Receiving Yards Y/R TDs 2021 18 209 11.6 2 2022 61 891 14.6 9 2023 81 1,383 17.1 14

Notably, the team already employs Marvin Mims Jr., a second-round pick from last year who possesses a similarly explosive skillset as Franklin. Mims averaged a whopping 17.1 yards per catch last season (on just 22 receptions), and Denver may struggle to find consistency on offense if both he and Franklin are seeing a lionshare of the snaps on offense.

The rest of the Broncos' depth chart at wideout currently consists of Sutton, free agent acquisition Josh Reynolds, Mims, and Tim Patrick (who's returning from a torn Achilles). If Sutton is traded, it's likely that Franklin will see heavy usage right away, likely at the Z-receiver spot (i.e., the second outside wide receiver who plays on the opposite side of the offensive line from the team's top wide receiver and the slot receiver).

However, Franklin may benefit from a slower introduction to the NFL game, which the Broncos could afford to do if they hold on to their one-time Pro Bowl wideout. If Nix wins the starting quarterback gig and demands that his favorite college target is on the field alongside him, though, that renders this entire conversation moot - Franklin will play if he helps Nix's development.

Whether the former Oregon wideout plays immediately or has to wait his turn, he should be an asset in head coach Sean Payton's scheme given his built-in rapport with Nix. Whenever he gets his chance to play for Denver, Franklin will prove 31 other teams wrong for passing on him in the draft.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.