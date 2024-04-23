Highlights Denver Broncos unveil new "Mile High Collection" jerseys for the 2024 NFL season.

The uniform redesign integrates past, present, and future elements as a nod to Colorado's Rocky Mountain Region.

The Broncos seem to hope that the new jerseys bring optimism and a fresh start in the upcoming season.

After taking a historic cap hit to move on from Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos are changing things up even further as they've unveiled new jerseys for the 2024 NFL season.

The “Mile High Collection” marks the organization’s first jersey redesign in over 25 years. As Broncos President Damani Leech outlined:

“It’s a fresh take on our uniforms as a primary set, so it’s not a dramatic departure from where we’ve been. We have great colors, a great logo, and uniforms. It’s a refresh that I think is really exciting.”

The “Mile High” iteration came together over two years based on the feedback of over 10,000 dedicated Bronco fans. We’ll see if the recently acquired Zach Wilson can be reborn in these newly minted uniforms.

Denver Broncos Hope for Fresh Start with New Uniforms

New uniform heralds a new era in Denver?

Although the wreckage of Wilson is behind them, “Broncos Country” will ride on thanks to an inner neck tag. That’s just one of the many tips of the cap to Denver’s exceedingly loyal and passionate fanbase.

The block-style numbering and nameplate font pay homage to the region’s National Park signage, while an outer neck tag represents their summit markers. Naturally, there’s also a nod to the famous 5,280-foot altitude. As Leech detailed:

"As we honor the championship tradition of the Broncos, we're also committed to innovation and growth during such a transformative time in franchise history. Our new uniforms — the Mile High Collection — boldly integrate elements of our past, present and future while paying tribute to Colorado and the Rocky Mountain Region we proudly call home."

Besides fans, owner and CEO Greg Penner, football leadership, and players gave input. Their new duds feature dark navy blue helmets with orange jerseys at home and white on the road. The new makeover includes a throwback alternative for Denver fans who understandably want a taste of the past. This perfectly-timed jersey swap offers the first glint of hope since the Broncos made the fateful Wilson trade.

Unfortunately, their former QB’s $53 million cap hit in 2024 and $32 in 2025 will still drag them down like an anchor. But at least they’ll have fancy new uniforms to distract from the pitiable performances we expect from the team in 2024. Who knows, maybe Sean Payton will be able to work some magic with the new Wilson. Just don’t get your hopes up.

