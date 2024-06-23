Highlights Denver Broncos wideout Tim Patrick prepares to return after two injury-plagued seasons.

Patrick aims to reclaim a role in the offense, despite the staff and roster being different than when he first went out with injury.

Despite long absence, Patrick confident in his return and improvement in his play.

One of the worst things in football is to see injuries strip away the opportunity for talented players to enjoy the game they love.

There aren't many more familiar with that misfortune than Denver Broncos wideout Tim Patrick, who looks to make his return to the field after missing the last two seasons of play following injuries to his ACL and Achilles tendon that resulted in an extended absence from an up-and-coming receiver.

This offseason however, the 30-year-old is feeling back to full health, and shared with DenverBroncos.com that he thinks he could be in for some of the best football of his career moving forward:

Obviously, [I'm] feeling good body-wise. It was good just to be with my teammates and contribute in a way right now for practice.

Patrick was quietly becoming one of the more dependable receivers in the league, with back-to-back seasons of 50+ catches and 700+ yards.

Now, trying to work his way back into the offense, the veteran will be stepping into a very different team from when he first got injured.

Related ‘It Pisses Me Off’: Broncos RB Not Happy With Low Expectations The second-year back believes many are underestimating the team, and is ready to prove the doubters wrong in 2024.

It's Been a Long Road Back for Patrick

The wideout feels confident that he can contribute this season

Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick first went on the injury report after tearing his ACL in August 2022. Just a month before the regular season kicked off, the receiver was forced to miss the entire campaign, and went into 2023 with hopes of rebounding. But the following July, the wideout once again went down with an Achilles tear, and it would lead to another full season wiped out for the former Utah Ute.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In his last two seasons of healthy play, no Broncos caught more touchdown passes than Tim Patrick with a total of 11. He led the team in both 2020 and 2021.

Two significant injuries to the right leg will lead many to cast doubt on Patrick ever making a full recovery and sustaining it, but he has all the confidence in the world that he's turned a new leaf.

As a sign of turning a new page in his career, he switched off his old number 81 and will now wear 12 during the 2024 season.

When discussing his recovery, he mentioned that he's been ahead of schedule on returning to action, as he felt it would take around 12 months to get back to 100%. However, he's certain that he's back and ready to make an impact on the Broncos' offense this season:

This is a new me, just watch.

Courtland Sutton is currently the only player in the unit with a position locked down in the lineup. So Patrick will look to compete with Josh Reynolds, Marvin Mims Jr., and Troy Franklin for a spot in the offense.

Source: Aric DiLalla

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.