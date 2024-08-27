Key Takeaways Rookie Bo Nix was named the Week 1 starter for the Denver Broncos by Sean Payton.

Zach Wilson also impressed in the preseason, making his case for the QB2 role behind Nix.

Wilson's career needs a shot in the arm after he flamed out with the New York Jets, and learning from Payton on the bench could be just what the doctor ordered.

Last week, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton announced that rookie quarterback, and 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Bo Nix , would be handed the reins to the offense in Week 1 of this season.

Nix performed well during training camp, receiving a good chunk of first-team reps, and he went 23-for-30 for 205 yards and two TDs with no turnovers during his preseason action to secure the QB1 role despite his rookie status.

The former Oregon and Auburn signal caller beat out veterans Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson for the gig, leaving those two to jockey for the top understudy job in the quarterback room.

While nothing has been formally announced, Wilson made as good of a case as possible in the Broncos' final preseason game, throwing for 251 yards and two touchdowns while completing 16 of his 25 passes. For good measure, he also added a score with his legs.

Stidham is a safer option and has four starts and 197 career passes under his belt, but Wilson's raw talent dwarfs what the incumbent backup brings to the table. Now finally removed from his disastrous tenure with the New York Jets , Wilson's redemption tour can begin anew as the backup quarterback in Denver.

Backup Role Is Just What Doctor Ordered For Wilson

The BYU alum was handed too much responsibility in New York

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets took a chance on Wilson with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and to say that gamble flopped would be an understatement.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 33 starts across three seasons, Zach Wilson has a 12-21 record with more interceptions (25) than touchdowns (23). He's never averaged more than 190 passing yards per game in a season.

After going just 4-7 as a starter in 2023, Wilson's career record now stands at 12-21. He's shown marginal improvement at best over his first three seasons, and it was telling that the Jets brought in Wilson's replacement, veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor, even before they traded away the former first-round pick.

Originally, Wilson was an exciting prospect coming out of BYU, equipped with elite arm talent and loads of athleticism. Questions arose about his processing and ability to read defenses, though the Jets felt confident enough in their ability to develop him to take him second overall in a QB class with Justin Fields and three other first-round quarterbacks.

Those flaws turned out to be too major for Wilson to overcome, as he has posted a paltry career quarterback rating of 73.2. His raw passing stats aren't any more impressive: Wilson has thrown for just 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions with a 57.0% completion percentage.

Zach Wilson's Stats with Jets Stat 2021 2022 2023 Games Played 13 9 12 Passing Yards 2,334 1,688 2,271 Passing TDs 9 6 8 INTs 11 7 7 Completion % 55.6% 54.5% 60.1% Passer Rating 69.7 72.8 77.2

Overall last year, Wilson threw for just 2,271 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions (and led the league with seven fumbles lost) in 12 mostly bad games while filling in for Aaron Rodgers .

With all of that out of the way, while Wilson didn't play well last season, he did cut his interception percentage dramatically, finishing with a 1.9% interception rate, the 15th best number in the league and down a full percentage point from the 2.9 rate he had during his first two NFL seasons.

He's growing as a passer, however gradually, and getting out of the spotlight of New York and away from the pressure of being the No. 2 overall pick should only help his development.

Sean Payton has long been known as a quarterback whisperer - though his failures with most guys not named "Drew Brees" call that reputation into question - and he should be able to do more for Wilson than Nathaniel Hackett or Mike LaFleur ever did. Then again, most of his time will be spent working with Nix, so Wilson may have to learn by watching rather than doing this season.

Either way, Wilson presents much higher upside than Stidham as the backup quarterback, especially given the Broncos' limited expectations this year. Preseason performances are rarely solid indicators of legitimate forthcoming breakouts, particularly for players vying for non-starter gigs on the depth chart, but Wilson's tenure in Denver could hardly be off to a better start.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.