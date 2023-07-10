With LeBron James set to retire in the not too distant future, the stage is set for Bronny James to enter the NBA via the 2024 Draft and carve his own path towards stardom. When that happens, expect a lot of teams in the league to gun for the young star, especially as his father has expressed a desire to play with him.

Bronny joined the USC Trojans for the 2023-24 season, and while he has yet to make his college debut, his future in the NBA has been the talk of the town. This is after ESPN released its projection for the 2024 class, putting LeBron's son as a mid first-round pick.

Of course a lot can happen and change over the course of a season. Bronny could very well see his draft stock increase, especially if he's able to maintain his incredible rise on the national rankings.

With that said, it's almost a guarantee that several NBA teams will have interest in him. Considering that, we take a look at the five franchises that must target the younger James for their respective squads.

5 Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after drawing a foul

The aforementioned ESPN report stated that the Atlanta Hawks are the likeliest team to draft Bronny in 2024. Shortly after, a flood of reactions on social media generated a lot of attention toward the Easter Conference team. Even LeBron himself couldn't help but react to the news.

This latest development should keep the Hawks’ front office on their toes, as the prospect of getting both Bronny and LeBron can do wonders for their franchise. Even if reaching the NBA Finals may seem like a long shot, the hype this father-son duo can create is going to be a big boon for Atlanta.

4 Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates his shot in the second half against the New York Knicks

There’s something poetic about the Cleveland Cavaliers drafting LeBron James’ son and having the NBA’s all-time leading scorer come over to play with him. Growing up in Akron and playing for his city straight out of high school, LeBron would certainly love the narrative that will come out of this potential scenario.

Getting Bronny and LeBron can also be the missing ingredient for the Cavs to clinch their second ring. As it stands, Cleveland has a young and promising core that boasts Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, and Jarrett Allen. The arrival of the franchise’s prodigal son and his actual son can move the Cleveland over the hump and back into the promised land.

The thought of having LeBron back is the biggest reason why Cleveland should be active in winning the Bronny sweepstakes. Whether it makes a trade for that pick or get it via the lottery, it’s imperative for the Cavaliers to transform this possibility into a reality.

3 San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama celebrates after being drafted first overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have been stuck in mediocrity ever since Kawhi Leonard forced his way out of the team and won a ring with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. Since then, Greg Popovich has done what he can to keep the Alamo afloat with the guys he had in his rotation over the years.

Fortunately, the tides have turned as the Spurs obtained the number one pick this year to select Victor Wembanyama, the most-hyped rookie since LeBron back in 2003. If San Antonio finds itself with the opportunity to draft Bronny in 2024, it should do so for so many reasons.

For starters, having the younger James will give the Spurs’ frontcourt another star to groom for future contention. Since the team’s backcourt is already loaded, Bronny will have all the opportunities he can get to develop in San Antonio with Coach Pop and a young core led by Wembanyama.

Having LeBron join the team will also bode well for them, as his experience and leadership will definitely trickle down the roster. If the Spurs are fortunate enough to get Bronny, there’ll be no stopping them from conquering the Western Conference, and possibly, create a dynasty from there.

2 Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives past Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns

It’s no secret that the Oklahoma City Thunder has been amassing an impressive arsenal of draft picks ever since they traded Paul George back in 2019. For the 2024 Draft, the one Bronny is expected to participate in, OKC has four first round picks, one it owns while the other three were obtained from the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Utah Jazz in past trades.

It’s not hard to imagine Sam Presti using one of those picks to get Bronny and add him to a promising core led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Of course, the cherry on top of the sundae here is the possibility of having LeBron join the Thunder to be with his son.

This is a big opportunity for Oklahoma City to elevate its team in all the important aspects, such as winning, culture, and ticket sales. With these advantages, the Thunder must be diligent in keeping an eye out for Bronny as early as now.

1 L.A. Lakers

Bronny James #6 of the West team talks to LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

The prospect of LeBron James leaving the Purple and Gold to join any team that would draft his son is enough to keep the L.A. Lakers awake at night. That’s why it’s imperative for the franchise’s front office to keep him by getting the pick that will send Bronny to the Lakeshow.

It doesn’t matter if they trade their role players, such as Rui Hachimura or Lonnie Walker IV, because they won’t amount to anything if LeBron leaves. Sure, their performance might tumble when the new season starts, but eventually, the Lakers will figure it out as long as LeBron is with them.

It’ll take around a year or less before everyone learns who’s going to pick Bronny James in the 2024 Draft. What’s certain, though, is that these teams must monitor the matter at hand for their own good. In the event one of these franchises lands Bronny, everyone can be sure that his father won’t be far behind - and landing James senior might just be enough to clinch any team that season's championship.

Where exactly Bronny and LeBron end up, however, remains to be seen.