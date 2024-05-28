Highlights Bronny James reportedly turned down offers from eight NBA teams for pre-draft workouts.

The Phoenix Suns may draft Bronny to lure LeBron and possibly create a superteam.

LeBron's future depends on whether or not his son Bronny gets drafted, and by which team.

One of the hotter names expected to be taken in this year’s 2024 NBA Draft is none other than Bronny James. Although not expected to be taken with a top pick, Bronny comes with the allure of his father, LeBron James, something that Bronny has tried to distance himself from.

According to reports from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Bronny received workout invites from ten teams, but declined all of them except those from the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. That gives a clear indication that one of those teams are expected to draft Bronny.

“Bronny James has over ten workout invites during the pre-draft process, but I'm told he's only going to visit a couple of those, and that's going to include the Lakers and the Phoenix Suns…The fact [is] that there's only going to be a couple teams that Bronny James visits, and the Lakers and Suns, interestingly, are among the two teams.” —Shams Charania

Eight Offers Rejected

Bronny has interestingly rejected eight offers from other teams regarding pre-draft workout sessions, an important process in the scouting and drafting process. The teams whom he rejected are unknown, but the teams that he accepted the offers from are known: the Lakers and Suns.

It is a bold move considering Bronny only averaged 4.8 points per game at USC this past season, along with 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He shot 36.6 percent from the field, and just 26.7 percent from the three point range.

Bronny James – 2023-24 Seasons Stats at USC PTS 4.8 REB 2.8 AST 2.1 FG% 36.6 3PT% 26.7

However, he is the son of LeBron James, so perhaps connections exist there to guarantee him a pathway to the NBA. That, of course, is not fair to assume, but it is the likely reality.

Charania also detailed that if Bronny is drafted by the Suns, he would be picked with the 22nd overall pick. The Suns possess that pick, but the Lakers possess the 17th pick in this year’s Draft. Therefore, the Lakers could choose to draft him first, less the Suns trade up to get him, which is itself unlikely.

“The Suns have the number 22 overall picking the draft. He's under consideration there among obviously a lot of players at 22, but it's going to come down to the development plan. It's going to come down to guaranteed money, whether it's late in the first round, in the second round.” —Shams Charania

Superteam in the Desert?

The Suns drafting Bronny could bring them LeBron, despite their glaring needs

The Suns’ biggest need in the offseason is a player of larger size who can play defense. Bronny does not fit that bill, but if it comes at the expense of LeBron joining his son to form a superteam in the desert, the Suns would gladly accept that.

LeBron has stated that his dream and end goal is to play at least a full NBA season on the same team as his son. If the Lakers draft Bronny, LeBron would opt to sign his player option which he so far has not.

But if Bronny is drafted by another team, it is likely that LeBron would choose to opt out of his contract and become a free agent, something that his agent Rich Paul erroneously hinted at recently.

Only time will tell where Bronny James is drafted, and whether or not his father will follow. The Draft is scheduled to be held from June 26-27, 2024, so the path of both Bronny and LeBron will become much clearer at that point.