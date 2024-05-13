Highlights LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. has been medically cleared for the 2024 NBA Draft after a heart procedure last year.

LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., son of LeBron James, has been medically cleared for the 2024 NBA Draft, according to reports.

James went into cardiac arrest during a workout last summer and had a procedure to repair a congenital heart defect nine months ago.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony, the NBA's Fitness to Play panel cleared James and will inform teams of his readiness on Monday.

Bronny Disappointed in College

After his cardiac incident, he never looked to be 100%

The procedure seemed to impact James' 2024 freshman season at USC. The 19-year-old guard averaged 4.8 points on 26.6 percent shooting, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 19.4 minutes per game last season.

James declared for the 2024 draft while maintaining his college eligibility. He will enter the transfer portal if he decides to return to college.

By being cleared by the panel, James can take part in pre-draft activities, including five-on-five scrimmages, which will give NBA scouts and executives a better chance to judge his ability to make the leap to the NBA.

If James does stay in the draft, many experts predict him to go in the second round. The Los Angeles Lakers have the 55th pick in the second round, and many people think that if a team picks James, it would be his father's team. Though LeBron had long said his goal was to play with his son, he has recently backed off from that idea, with Wojnarowski reporting that it's no longer a "priority" for LeBron.

Meanwhile, Bronny's agent, Rich Paul — who also represents his father — has said that if James gets drafted, he cares more about fit than anything else.

"I don't value a young player getting into the lottery as much as I do getting him on the right team in the right developmental situation." -Rick Paul.

Still, it would be a massive gamble by a team to draft James, given how he looked in college. Though James has shown to be a good defender and passer, with a feel for team play, his shooting numbers were startlingly poor, raising major questions about his ability to score in the NBA. According to a scouting report from The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, James shot 30% or worse on floaters, pull-up jumpers, and off-the-dribble threes. He also didn't attempt a dunk in the half-court in college, raising concerns about his handle and ability to get to the rim against a set defense.

The pre-draft activities, then, will be a major test to show how James looks against other NBA prospects. If he performs well, James could move up draft boards and draw some more interest. If he continues to look ill-equipped, it seems most likely that he'll have to play another year in college, unless a team wants to try to impress LeBron himself.