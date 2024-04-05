This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Bronny James declares for the 2024 NBA Draft after entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Projected as a second-round pick, Bronny has the potential to be a solid defender in the NBA.

Teams may consider drafting Bronny to potentially influence free agency for his father, LeBron James.

One of the biggest names in the 2024 NBA Draft class has officially declared for the draft. USC's Bronny James, better known as the son of NBA legend LeBron James, has entered the NCAA transfer portal and made himself draft-eligible.

Bronny James had a disappointing freshmen season with the Trojans, but that was in large part due to a cardiac arrest suffered in July, so his return to the court was heavily monitored by medical staff.

James is slated as a second-round pick in our latest mock draft, going 54th overall to the Los Angeles Lakers, uniting with his father in Hollywood. James will workout with multiple teams, likely as many as possible, before evaluating his chances of being drafted and either withdrawing his eligibility and returning to college, or forgoing his NBA dream for another year and returning to school, although not at USC.

Will Bronny James Get Drafted?

Possesses a high basketball IQ and is a solid defender

Bronny James is not the player his father is and was, and expecting him to be a top-two player of all time is just ridiculous. That said, James does possess the tools to be a solid two-way player in the NBA, and could be a value pick if taken in the second round.

Bronny James College Stats Category Stat PPG 4.8 APG 2.1 RPG 2.8 SPG 0.8 FG% 36.6% 3PT% 26.7%

While there is speculation that Bronny might want to step out of his father's shadow, teams will consider the possibility of luring the senior James in free agency by drafting his son. At 39 years old and pushing the end of his career, James has expressed interest in suiting up with his son.

Bronny averaged just under 20 minutes per game at USC, so his limited playing time means teams can't be sure what they'd get until he works out with them. He will have access to all the best trainers, coaches, and resources by virtue of who his father is.

A solid defender, Bronny has been rumored to already be ready to defend at an NBA level. His offense leaves a lot to be desired, but if he can get a steady shot, there's no reason for him to go undrafted. The extra prize of a season or two of having both LeBron and Bronny in town might remain too much to pass up.