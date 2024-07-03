Highlights Bronny James paid homage to his father LeBron James with his Rookie Portrait.

Bronny can be seen wearing an iconic shoe associated with his father's great legacy.

Bronny also paid tribute to the late great rapper Juice WRLD.

Bronny James has taken the first step in his NBA career, as he was drafted with the 55th overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers. With that selection, the Lakers paired Bronny alongside his father, the legendary LeBron James. It was a huge move that has rocked the NBA world to its very core.

Now that he is officially a Laker, the questions have already started pouring in regarding Bronny's future and more. As with anything, it's a mix of good and bad, with some questioning the nepotism behind the decision, while others look forward to seeing what the 19-year-old can bring to the organization. Either way, this was to be expected, especially considering it was such a high-profile selection.

Fortunately, for the most part, Bronny has not paid much attention to all the buzz surrounding him. He is focused on his future as a Laker, and recently even had his Rookie Portrait done. Not forgetting his roots, Bronny decided to pay homage to his father, by wearing a pair of LeBron's first Nike signature shoes.

Complementing the purple and gold of the Lakers jersey, Bronny made the smart decision of wearing the purple coloration of the signature shoe. Whether he will ride them out for the upcoming 2024-2025 season remains to be seen, although that is highly unlikely.

It was a nice gesture on Bronny's part, one that his father would likely appreciate and approve of. Now, he needs to look forward to the new season, starting with the Summer League. Bronny will undoubtedly be looking to put on a show at the event, and prove to his fans and critics alike, just what he is capable of.

Bronny Also Paid Homage to the Late Rapper Juice WRLD

The Lakers rookie is wearing No. 9 in honor of him

LeBron James isn't the only superstar Bronny paid homage to with his choices as a new Lakers rookie. The former USC Trojan has also dedicated his jersey number to the late rapper Juice WRLD. Jarad Anthony Higgins, better known by his stage name, Juice WRLD, unfortunately, passed away in 2019 at the age of 21. In honor of him, Bronny has decided to wear No.9.

The significance behind the No.9 has to do with a tattoo Juice WRLD got done years prior. Tattooing the number 999 on his arm, Juice WRLD once explained that it meant taking whatever ill, whatever bad situation, whatever struggle you're going through and turning it into something positive to push yourself forward. It is also literally flipping the number 666, long associated with evil and bad luck, upside down.

At the most recent Laker press conference, Bronny explained his decision to wear No.9. He stated that Juice WRLD has always been incredibly important to him, and his music has kept him calm in some trying situations. With that in mind, he decided to pay tribute to him with his jersey number.

"Juice has just been a big part of me. Keeping calm in some situations I've been through. So yeah, just paying homage to him, especially because he passed is a really important thing for me." - Bronny James

Bronny has been incredibly thoughtful and appreciative in his rookie journey thus far. Something he will hope to carry on with as his career progresses. There is no doubt that people will be watching him closely in his rookie year, so there are a lot of expectations for him to live up to.