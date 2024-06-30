Highlights Bronny James' NBA Draft process may impact NFL Draft dynamics.

NFL draft prospects could use leverage to choose their destination.

Player leverage may benefit individuals, but harm weaker teams' rebuilding efforts.

Bronny James forcing himself to the Los Angeles Lakers may change sports drafts forever, especially the NFL Draft.

James' agent, Rich Paul, supposedly threatened NBA teams that if James didn't fall to the Lakers in the second round, then he would take his talents to Australia and avoid playing for the team who drafted him.

Well, it worked out in his favor, because the Lakers were able to select him with the 55th overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft.

This is far from just an NBA story, as this could completely change the dynamic of the NFL Draft, where draft-eligible players could, at times, hold leverage over NFL front offices.

It's rare for a situation like this to happen, but the one that always stands out is when Eli Manning blatantly said that he would not play for the San Diego Chargers if they drafted him in the 2004 NFL Draft.

Spoiler alert: Manning was immediately traded on that night to the New York Giants, never playing a snap for the Chargers.

Not every athlete is related to LeBron James or Archie Manning, but the most talented players can see that they have more leverage than they think.

If the NFL's best draft prospects begin to use their leverage to decide where they're drafted, the NFL Draft can change forever.

College Stars Using Their Leverage

Prospects may begin to demand where they get drafted, causing a change in leverage within the NFL Draft.

Imagine if Marvin Harrison Jr. was adamant that he wasn't going to play for the Arizona Cardinals, and that he would hold out until he was traded. What would the Cardinals do?

Sure, the Cardinals could still draft the star wide receiver, but they would be causing a headache as they're losing leverage, because the player doesn't want to play for them. That is the type of leverage that draft prospects probably don't even realize they have.

What makes the NFL unique is contracts aren't fully guaranteed and salaries aren't as high as other professional sports.

With so much risk in the NFL, the biggest draft prospects could opt to try and draft themselves into the best position possible to have a successful career in the NFL. So many positions like quarterback, running back, wide receiver, linebacker, and even cornerback rely on the play of other plays as part of their position.

If they're drafted into a bad situation, what's stopping them from trying to avoid that team?

How one prospect used his leverage this past NFL Draft

Caleb Williams tapped into his own leverage this offseason by skipping all drills and testing in the NFL Combine. It's realistic to assume that Williams knew he was going to be the first overall pick of the draft regardless, so he didn't need to waste his time during those events.

As much as an NFL organization can make the decision on who they draft, they can't physically force a player to be out on the field.

Sure, they can fine them all they want, but they're also diminishing the value of a highly drafted player who clearly doesn't want to be part of the organization. After we saw Williams tap into his leverage with the NFL Combine, it's likely that we eventually reach a point where the best prospects begin to dictate where they want to play.

What is the Downside of Players Gaining Leverage?

Player leverage may be good for an individual player, but it can be bad for parity.

What makes the NFL Draft so great is that it gives each team an opportunity to improve. The worst team from the year prior has the chance to draft the best prospect.

If NFL prospects begin using their leverage to avoid playing for certain teams, it makes it that much more difficult for the worst teams to get better.

Luckily, geographical markets aren't as big of a deal in the NFL as the NBA or MLB. However, the smarter players get, the more they will start to realize the teams that could set them up for failure.

What if C.J. Stroud said he didn't want to be drafted by the Houston Texans, because they had been a disaster before his arrival? Well, NFL fans would be missing out on what is now one of the league's most exciting teams.

GIVEMESPORT Key Fact: John Elway avoided playing for the Colts by threatening to switch his focus to baseball, as the New York Yankees had drafted him in the second round of the 1981 MLB Draft.

Of course, every draft prospect won't be able to accomplish this. Players drafted outside the first round will have a more challenging time trying to require that they be drafted by a certain team, if that team even has a need at that position. A situation in the second round like Bronny is more unlikely due to the large volume of draft prospects in the NFL versus the NBA.

Player leverage wouldn't completely dismantle the dynamics of the NFL Draft, but it would impact the teams that are drafting high each year, maybe even leading to more trades of high-value draft picks.