Highlights Bronny James' agent, Rich Paul, tried to warn teams against drafting his player in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft before he was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to a former NBA general manager, James may have played professionally in Australia instead of the NBA.

Paul was threatening that James would play in Australia if any other team selects him in the draft.

In what was a shocking turn of events in the Bronny James-2024 NBA Draft saga, the former USC guard's agent, Rich Paul, was actively warning teams not to select the 19-year-old in the second round.

It was formerly rumored as early as prior to the beginning of the second round on Thursday that the Los Angeles Lakers would consider selecting James with the No. 55 overall selection, but it was clear that the plan for James to enter the NBA was strictly through Los Angeles.

According to former Golden State Warriors general manager, Bob Myers, Paul's message for the rest of the teams in the league was to not take James in the second round.

Bronny James College Stats - University of Southern California Category Stat PTS 4.8 REB 2.8 STL 0.8 TS% 47.2%

James' stock wasn't necessarily high to begin with, but his apparent withdrawal from the NBA Draft if he didn't land in Los Angeles is very confusing, seeing as James and his family had campaigned hard for him to make any NBA roster.

Bronny would have seemingly took an interesting career path by first declaring for the draft, then playing overseas, then foreseeably entering the draft again once he'd built his stock up enough from playing in the NBL.

James' Possible Draft Move a Head-Scratcher

With guidance from his agent and family, the guard looked to develop more overseas.

Since Bronny first decided to enter into the 2024 NBA Draft, he and his father, LeBron James, decided that he was worth a team using a draft choice on, and that it was a foregone conclusion that a team should take the son of the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Now, it's become a reality, as they will become the first father-son duo in NBA history after Bronny James' selection.

It was previously rumored that the father-son duo would play together on the Lakers, where James would most likely finish out his playing career with his son by his side, making history once more before retirement.

Then, reports indicated that both LeBron and Bronny James were not focused on the idea of playing together anymore, and Bronny turned his attention to being picked up by any team in the draft.

LeBron James Stats with Los Angeles Lakers Category Stat PTS 27.0 AST 8.0 TS% 60.0% 3PT% 35.7%

Looking back, it seemed as though the family realized that there was a chance that no other team would take a flyer on the defensively-gifted, but raw guard, and he was thinking of bowing out of the selection consideration before he completely went undrafted.

Though this move from the James family and Bronny' representation would have been a shock, it may have been best for James, as he could have had more time to develop overseas before becoming an NBA player. James will now have the opportunity to play in the NBA with tutelage from his father.