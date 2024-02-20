Highlights Bronny James faces high expectations due to his father, but struggles to match his success on the court

John Hollinger suggests he has NBA-level defense but lacks scoring consistency to be NBA-ready

Low sample size skews perception of Bronny James's shooting; possible for quick improvement with better shot selection.

On the heels of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James declining to reveal his son's future draft plans during the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, former Memphis Grizzlies vice president of basketball operations John Hollinger gave The Athletic’s Brendan Marks a candid scouting report for USC wing Bronny James.

Like his father, the 19-year-old has been a highly discussed basketball prospect since his youth. However, where the buzz his father generated in high school was due to his otherworldly talents, the attention that the younger James receives comes from being in his father's shadow.

To that point, nobody had ever expected him to reach the heights of his father, a four-time NBA MVP, four-time NBA champion, and the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Nonetheless, the freshman has legitimately underwhelmed early in his collegiate career, rarely displaying the three-point efficiency that many expected to see.

Touching on the positives that he provides, Hollinger makes it clear that he doesn't believe James is ready for the NBA yet. All agree that he's already an NBA-caliber defender, as he has the requisite athleticism, instincts, and technique to be a consistent net-positive at that end of the floor. However, James is shooting just 36.5 percent from the field and 27.5 percent from deep early in his freshman season while averaging 5.7 points per game.

The most interesting tidbit from Hollinger's analysis was who he sees in James, offering a 10-year NBA veteran as his pro comparison:

“Hollinger noted Bronny’s strong frame and feel for the game as positives. But he also noted how the USC freshman, as all the stats and game film show, struggles to score consistently at any level right now. Hollinger suggested that Bronny’s upside might eventually be akin to that of Gary Harris.”-Brendan Marks

Bronny James compared to Gary Harris

Both players have similar strengths and weaknesses as players, but Harris found success quicker

Gary Harris, the 19th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, has two interesting characteristics when considering Hollinger's take. Firstly, Harris has been a streaky shooter throughout his career, with several seasons shooting under 44 percent from the field or under 36 percent from three. Secondly, at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds --the same measurements possessed by Bronny James-- Harris has played an important role for playoff contenders as an athletic 3-and-D wing.

Yet, when looking at their collegiate careers, one loses a bit of confidence in the comparison. Where James has struggled as a freshman at USC, Harris hit the ground running at Michigan State. In fact, Harris was named the 2013 Big Ten Rookie of the Year, the type of conference honor that James would only receive with unprecedented production as the 2023-24 NCAA season gets ready to come to a close.

Bronny James - Gary Harris comparison (per 40 minutes) Player PPG APG SPG FG% 3P% Bronny James (2023-24) 11.1 5.0 1.5 36.5% 27.5% Gary Harris (2012-13) 17.4 1.8 1.8 45.6% 41.1%

If James were to emulate Harris, it would likely come by him stepping his game up in his sophomore season. It doesn't have to be with the Trojans, whose strength lies in their experienced perimeter group, limiting the opportunities for James to develop. That said, Harris played for the Spartans for two seasons, though he was more consistent in his first year than he was as a sophomore.

It's also worth noting that Harris played sparingly as a rookie, averaging 3.4 points in 13.1 minutes per game. As player development isn't a linear or uniform process, James could very well be better a couple of years from now than Harris was two years after his freshman season. Nonetheless, tempering expectations seems wise, especially as James has been a late bloomer throughout his basketball career.

Size matters!

James' low volume of attempts may be skewing the perception of his abilities

While James' efficiency has been dreadful so far this season, a couple of hot shooting nights would make his shooting percentages look dramatically different.

For example, James is currently 14-51 from three-point range on the season. However, if he were to make his next five threes, he would go from shooting 27.5 percent from deep to 33.9 percent. If he were to make 10 of his next 15 three-point attempts, he would be shooting 36.4 percent from deep. Such is the nature of small sample sizes.

Bronny James' 3-point shooting Current (14-51) 27.5% Makes next five (19-56) 33.9% Makes 10 of next 15 (24-66) 36.4%

Even if he were to catch fire from beyond the arc, he needs to improve his play inside of it, working on his ball-handling to enhance his nascent slashing ability. However, with a 53.1 percent three-point attempt rate, evaluating James' offensive impact means weighing his 3s more heavily than his other field goal attempts.

Ultimately, the meat of his scouting report should focus on how he would perform in his projected 3-and-D role, though a holistic view of his skills holds intrinsic value.