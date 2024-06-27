Highlights USC guard Bronny James was not selected in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, but there's still hope he'll land with a team in the second round.

Many believe that James isn't quite ready for the league and should have stayed another year in college to further refine his game.

While James still has a chance to be picked up by an NBA franchise, it's possible that he'd spend a decent chunk of his first one or two seasons in the G League, especially if he's drafted to a contender with a late second-round pick.

Though Bronny James was not selected by a team in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday, there's still hope that the young guard from the University of Southern California will play in the same league as his father after being picked in the second round. James' short stint in college, his previous medical history, and his purely raw abilities turned teams with the first 30 picks in the draft away, but there's an increasing likelihood that he will join a team after Thursday evening.

Bronny James College Stats - USC Category Stat PTS 4.8 REB 2.8 EFG% 43.8% 3PT% 26.7%

As a player, James has shown flashes of ability, but his shot-making and play-making need more work if he wants to be successful at the next level. Although this may be the case, his performance and measurements at the NBA Draft Combine weren't anything to scoff at, as he registered the fourth-highest max vertical jump in the combine with 40.5 inches, and his 6-foot-seven wingspan is great for his 6-foot-1.5 height without shoes.

James' draft stock is still unpredictable, but he may have shown that he's a fun enough project for a team in the second round to take on. Here are Bronny James' best fits for the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

New York Knicks - No. 38 Overall Selection

James' style of play would fit right in with the gritty nature of the Knicks' culture

A team like the New York Knicks, who are clear competitors after their massive trade to acquire Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets, might be willing to take on James as a franchise that could have him develop in the G League while the team competes for the next two years. If James were to make the roster from day one, though, he could have a chance to show he belongs in the league with his defense and shooting ability.

New York Knicks' Projected Guard Depth - 2024-25 Player Position J. Brunson PG M. McBride PG M. Bridges SG D. DiVincenzo SG S. Milton SG

If there's one skill that James has shown that could make an immediate and swift transition to the NBA, it's his defensive ability. At 6-foot-one, James possesses a strong and athletic body that can keep up with anyone. His 210-pound frame also helps him switch onto bigger opposing players and keep them in check while help comes over or until he can switch back to a desired matchup. James is also great in the passing lanes and his one-on-one perimeter defense, where he's been known to strip opposing guards and take the ball down the other end for a fast-break dunk.

The Knicks' recent identity as one of the hardest-working and grittiest defensive teams in the league would surely fit James' play style, but it's still hard to believe that New York would either insert him into their lineup sooner rather than later and that they'd even select him as high as No. 38 overall to begin with. Either way, James' defensive impact while playing next to defensive powerhouses like OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart is fun to think about and may be worth considering as a long-term project for New York.

Memphis Grizzles - No. 39 Overall Selection

James could fill several holes for a team looking to do damage next season

While the 2023-24 season for the Memphis Grizzlies was riddled with injury, they are surely looking to come back in 2024-25 to shock the world, and Bronny James could be a part of that mission. With no Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, or Desmond Bane for most of, if not all the season, the Grizzlies' lack of young, talented guard depth was apparent. Outside of GG Jackson and Vince Williams Jr., no one stands out as a nice player that Memphis is looking to develop, but James may be able to entice the franchise.

Memphis Grizzlies' Projected Guard Depth - 2024-25 Player Position J. Morant PG M. Smart PG D. Rose PG J. Goodwin PG D. Bane SG V. Williams Jr. SG

On the Grizzlies, it would be possible that the team would be inclined to give James a shot immediately at the NBA level, mostly because the team's G League roster is usually packed. As a team that prioritizes young talent, but hasn't been very lucky with acquiring it, the Grizzlies often go to their pool of G League talent to see how they handle the NBA game. For example, they'd done this with the former young big-man, Kenneth Lofton Jr., who played just 15 games in the regular season, but he also played 19 G League games where he averaged 25.1 points per contest.

James, along with the rising Williams Jr. and GG Jackson Jr., could be seen as Memphis' project players that they will try to develop while the main core tries to compete in a loaded Western Conference.

Golden State Warriors - No. 52 Overall Selection

The Warriors may continue their search for talented guards in the second round

The Golden State Warriors' 'two-timeline plan' hasn't necessarily worked as of late, even though their 2022 NBA title would say otherwise. Their mix of developing young talent while competing in the present surely is an interesting concept, but their recent crop of prospects may have helped the team put faith back into this operation, as their 2023 NBA Draft selections of Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis were beneficial for the organization on both levels. As a second-round pick, James may be the next-in-line after Jackson-Davis to make an immediate impact for Golden State in his rookie year.

Golden State Warriors' Projected Guard Depth - 2024-25 Player Position S. Curry PG C. Paul PG B. Podziemski PG M. Moody SG G. Payton II SG

James' presence on the Warriors could provide the team with something that they'd love to build on as a franchise, which is guard defense that could be paired with Stephen Curry. While Curry has gotten better on the defensive end throughout his career, he still doesn't carry the best reputation on that end of the floor, and having a guard next to him who performs spectacularly on that side could be great for the near future of the team.

With the seemingly inevitable exit of Klay Thompson, Curry may be losing his defensively gifted side-kick at the shooting guard spot, opening up more opportunities for the young guards to show themselves on the defensive end. Bronny James, if selected by the Warriors at No. 52 overall, could be the main beneficiary of this change.

Los Angeles Lakers - No. 55 Overall Selection

Pairing James with his father also sets up the Lakers for future depth at the guard spot

Well, this does still have a real chance of happening. Despite the hundreds of thousands of headlines and conversations around panels with thousands of NBA experts, the Los Angeles Lakers could still draft Bronny James, pairing him with his father, LeBron James. As many would know by now, this would be the first father-son duo in NBA history, but looking past this, James could have a real chance to contribute to the team in the future, whether his father is still a part of the franchise or not.

Los Angeles Lakers' Projected Guard Depth - 2024-25 Player Position L. James PG D. Russell PG G. Vincent PG J. Hood-Schifino PG A. Reaves SG

Pairing the James' together would be amazing for the league, but the aftermath of the decision may turn out to be great for the franchise. First off, LeBron James still has to accept his player option for next season to actually have the chance to play with his son on the Lakers, but most reports indicate that he will return.

In short, James would join a list of young guards on the Lakers that haven't necessarily blossomed like how they imagined they would, like Max Christie and Jalen Hood-Schifino, the 35th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and the No. 17 overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft, respectively. Both of these guards haven't had the chance to shine in Los Angeles with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis actively competing for championships, but James will be turning 40 years old in December, potentially giving the young guys, including Bronny James, a real opportunity to impact the Lakers.

If the Lakers take Bronny James at No. 55, history will be made regardless of long-term success, but Bronny James has proven he wants to contribute to a winning team in the NBA.