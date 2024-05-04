Highlights
- Bronny James' NBA Draft dilemma involves deciding between staying in college or going pro
- James received an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine, a crucial step in proving himself
- Notable prospects invited to the Combine include Bronny, Edey, Filipowski, Sheppard, and international players.
It has long been discussed that LeBron James' dream was to play basketball in the NBA alongside his son, Bronny. Bronny just wrapped up his freshman year at USC and simultaneously declared for the NBA Draft while entering the NCAA transfer portal. So Bronny will either be playing in the NBA next year or for a different college team.
Insiders have likened Bronny's upside to that of Gary Harris of the Orlando Magic. So, there could very well be a place for him in the league. While LeBron said in his exit interview this week after the Lakers' season ended that his dreams of playing with him aren't as much of a focus as they once were, there is still that "what if?" feeling around the league that if a team drafts Bronny, could they coax LeBron to come as well?
The first step towards Bronny proving he belongs in the league came with an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine next week.
Who Else is Invited to the Draft Combine?
It's a star-studded list
The NBA announced a list of 78 players invited to the NBA Draft Combine, which takes place from May 4-10 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago. The list is filled with college players, international stars, and standouts from the NBA G League Elite Camp. Due to NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement rules, all players invited are required to attend. If a player can't make it, teams may excuse them but request a workout at a later date.
The list of players is as follows:
|
NBA Draft Combine Invitees
|
Player
|
College/Club
|
Michael Ajayi
|
Pepperdine
|
Melvin Ajinca
|
Saint Quentin (France)
|
Trey Alexander
|
Creighton
|
Izan Almansa
|
G League Ignite
|
Reece Beekman
|
Virginia
|
Adem Bona
|
UCLA
|
Trevon Brazile
|
Arizona
|
Matas Buzelis
|
G League Ignite
|
Carlton Carrington
|
Pittsburgh
|
Devin Carter
|
Providence
|
Stephon Castle
|
Connecticut
|
Ulrich Chomche
|
NBA Academy Africa
|
Cam Christie
|
Minnesota
|
Nique Clifford
|
Colorado State
|
Donovan Clingan
|
Connecticut
|
Isaiah Collier
|
USC
|
Tristan Da Silva
|
Colorado
|
Pacome Dadiet
|
Ulm (Germany)
|
N'Faly Dante
|
Oregon
|
Rob Dillingham
|
Kentucky
|
Nikola Djurisic
|
Mega (Serbia)
|
Ryan Dunn
|
Virginia
|
Zach Edey
|
Purdue
|
Justin Edwards
|
Kentucky
|
Kyle Filipowski
|
Duke
|
Trentyn Flowers
|
Adelaide (Australia)
|
Johnny Furphy
|
Kansas
|
Kyshawn George
|
Miami (FL)
|
Tyon Grant-Foster
|
Grand Canyon
|
PJ Hall
|
Clemson
|
Coleman Hawkins
|
Illinois
|
Ron Holland II
|
G League Ignite
|
DaRon Holmes II
|
Dayton
|
Ariel Hukporti
|
Riesen Ludwigsburg (Germany)
|
Oso Ighodaro
|
Marquette
|
Harrison Ingram
|
North Carolina
|
Bronny James
|
USC
|
AJ Johnson
|
Illawarra (Australia)
|
Keshad Johnson
|
Arizona
|
David Jones
|
Memphis
|
Dillon Jones
|
Weber State
|
Ryan Kalkbrenner
|
Creighton
|
Alex Karaban
|
Connecticut
|
Bobi Klintman
|
Cairns (Australia)
|
Dalton Knecht
|
Tennessee
|
Tyler Kolek
|
Marquette
|
Pelle Larsson
|
Arizona
|
Jared McCain
|
Duke
|
Kevin McCullar Jr.
|
Kansas
|
Yves Missi
|
Baylor
|
Ajay Mitchell
|
UC Santa Barbara
|
Jonathan Mogbo
|
San Francisco
|
Tristen Newton
|
Connecticut
|
Juan Nunez
|
Ulm (Germany)
|
Quinten Post
|
Boston College
|
Antonio Reeves
|
Kentucky
|
Zaccharie Risacher
|
Bourg (France)
|
Jaxson Robinson
|
BYU
|
Tidjane Salaun
|
Cholet (France)
|
Hunter Sallis
|
Wake Forest
|
Payton Sandfort
|
Iowa
|
Alexandre Sarr
|
Perth (Australia)
|
Baylor Scheierman
|
Creighton
|
Mark Sears
|
Alabama
|
Terrence Shannon Jr.
|
Illinois
|
Jamal Shead
|
Houston
|
Reed Sheppard
|
Kentucky
|
KJ Simpson
|
Colorado
|
Tyler Smith
|
G League Ignite
|
Cam Spencer
|
Connecticut
|
Nikola Topic
|
Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)
|
JT Toppin
|
New Mexico
|
Jaylon Tyson
|
California
|
Ja'Kobe Walter
|
Baylor
|
Kel'el Ware
|
Indiana
|
Jamir Watkins
|
Florida State
|
Cody Williams
|
Colorado
Notable names besides James include two-time Wooden Award winner Zach Edey, Kyle Filipowski, Rob Dillingham, Reed Sheppard, Dalton Knecht, Ron Holland, and Cody Williams. The draft is expected to feature many international players in the lottery, with Alexandre Sarr, Nikola Topic, Zaccharie Risacher, and Tidjane Salaun all poised to be picked early. Two-time defending champion UConn will also send five players to the Draft Combine.
Bronny James' NBA Dilemma
Should he stay in college or go?
James had a peculiar start to his collegiate career. He suffered cardiac arrest during a USC practice and made his collegiate debut on December 10, 2023. For the season, James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He played in 25 games and primarily came off the bench, starting in only six contests.
Some believe that James should stay in college despite being a highly-touted recruit and a projected Top 10 pick coming out of high school to improve his draft stock. If he does decide to stay, he will likely have a list of teams wanting him to transfer. His former coach at USC, Andy Enfield, left for the SMU job, and former Arkansas coach Eric Musselman is now the head man at USC.
Bronny is also considering which teams might likely draft or sign him if he does declare for the NBA Draft, as that will likely sway his decision to stay in school or jump to the NBA. Regardless, he can boost his draft stock with a strong showing in Chicago next week.