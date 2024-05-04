Highlights Bronny James' NBA Draft dilemma involves deciding between staying in college or going pro

It has long been discussed that LeBron James' dream was to play basketball in the NBA alongside his son, Bronny. Bronny just wrapped up his freshman year at USC and simultaneously declared for the NBA Draft while entering the NCAA transfer portal. So Bronny will either be playing in the NBA next year or for a different college team.

Insiders have likened Bronny's upside to that of Gary Harris of the Orlando Magic. So, there could very well be a place for him in the league. While LeBron said in his exit interview this week after the Lakers' season ended that his dreams of playing with him aren't as much of a focus as they once were, there is still that "what if?" feeling around the league that if a team drafts Bronny, could they coax LeBron to come as well?

The first step towards Bronny proving he belongs in the league came with an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine next week.

Who Else is Invited to the Draft Combine?

The NBA announced a list of 78 players invited to the NBA Draft Combine, which takes place from May 4-10 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago. The list is filled with college players, international stars, and standouts from the NBA G League Elite Camp. Due to NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement rules, all players invited are required to attend. If a player can't make it, teams may excuse them but request a workout at a later date.

The list of players is as follows:

NBA Draft Combine Invitees Player College/Club Michael Ajayi Pepperdine Melvin Ajinca Saint Quentin (France) Trey Alexander Creighton Izan Almansa G League Ignite Reece Beekman Virginia Adem Bona UCLA Trevon Brazile Arizona Matas Buzelis G League Ignite Carlton Carrington Pittsburgh Devin Carter Providence Stephon Castle Connecticut Ulrich Chomche NBA Academy Africa Cam Christie Minnesota Nique Clifford Colorado State Donovan Clingan Connecticut Isaiah Collier USC Tristan Da Silva Colorado Pacome Dadiet Ulm (Germany) N'Faly Dante Oregon Rob Dillingham Kentucky Nikola Djurisic Mega (Serbia) Ryan Dunn Virginia Zach Edey Purdue Justin Edwards Kentucky Kyle Filipowski Duke Trentyn Flowers Adelaide (Australia) Johnny Furphy Kansas Kyshawn George Miami (FL) Tyon Grant-Foster Grand Canyon PJ Hall Clemson Coleman Hawkins Illinois Ron Holland II G League Ignite DaRon Holmes II Dayton Ariel Hukporti Riesen Ludwigsburg (Germany) Oso Ighodaro Marquette Harrison Ingram North Carolina Bronny James USC AJ Johnson Illawarra (Australia) Keshad Johnson Arizona David Jones Memphis Dillon Jones Weber State Ryan Kalkbrenner Creighton Alex Karaban Connecticut Bobi Klintman Cairns (Australia) Dalton Knecht Tennessee Tyler Kolek Marquette Pelle Larsson Arizona Jared McCain Duke Kevin McCullar Jr. Kansas Yves Missi Baylor Ajay Mitchell UC Santa Barbara Jonathan Mogbo San Francisco Tristen Newton Connecticut Juan Nunez Ulm (Germany) Quinten Post Boston College Antonio Reeves Kentucky Zaccharie Risacher Bourg (France) Jaxson Robinson BYU Tidjane Salaun Cholet (France) Hunter Sallis Wake Forest Payton Sandfort Iowa Alexandre Sarr Perth (Australia) Baylor Scheierman Creighton Mark Sears Alabama Terrence Shannon Jr. Illinois Jamal Shead Houston Reed Sheppard Kentucky KJ Simpson Colorado Tyler Smith G League Ignite Cam Spencer Connecticut Nikola Topic Crvena Zvezda (Serbia) JT Toppin New Mexico Jaylon Tyson California Ja'Kobe Walter Baylor Kel'el Ware Indiana Jamir Watkins Florida State Cody Williams Colorado

Notable names besides James include two-time Wooden Award winner Zach Edey, Kyle Filipowski, Rob Dillingham, Reed Sheppard, Dalton Knecht, Ron Holland, and Cody Williams. The draft is expected to feature many international players in the lottery, with Alexandre Sarr, Nikola Topic, Zaccharie Risacher, and Tidjane Salaun all poised to be picked early. Two-time defending champion UConn will also send five players to the Draft Combine.

Bronny James' NBA Dilemma

Should he stay in college or go?

James had a peculiar start to his collegiate career. He suffered cardiac arrest during a USC practice and made his collegiate debut on December 10, 2023. For the season, James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He played in 25 games and primarily came off the bench, starting in only six contests.

Some believe that James should stay in college despite being a highly-touted recruit and a projected Top 10 pick coming out of high school to improve his draft stock. If he does decide to stay, he will likely have a list of teams wanting him to transfer. His former coach at USC, Andy Enfield, left for the SMU job, and former Arkansas coach Eric Musselman is now the head man at USC.

Bronny is also considering which teams might likely draft or sign him if he does declare for the NBA Draft, as that will likely sway his decision to stay in school or jump to the NBA. Regardless, he can boost his draft stock with a strong showing in Chicago next week.