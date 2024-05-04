Highlights

  • Bronny James' NBA Draft dilemma involves deciding between staying in college or going pro
  • James received an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine, a crucial step in proving himself
  • Notable prospects invited to the Combine include Bronny, Edey, Filipowski, Sheppard, and international players.

It has long been discussed that LeBron James' dream was to play basketball in the NBA alongside his son, Bronny. Bronny just wrapped up his freshman year at USC and simultaneously declared for the NBA Draft while entering the NCAA transfer portal. So Bronny will either be playing in the NBA next year or for a different college team.

Insiders have likened Bronny's upside to that of Gary Harris of the Orlando Magic. So, there could very well be a place for him in the league. While LeBron said in his exit interview this week after the Lakers' season ended that his dreams of playing with him aren't as much of a focus as they once were, there is still that "what if?" feeling around the league that if a team drafts Bronny, could they coax LeBron to come as well?

The first step towards Bronny proving he belongs in the league came with an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine next week.

Who Else is Invited to the Draft Combine?

It's a star-studded list

Zach Edey Purdue NBA 2024 Draft

The NBA announced a list of 78 players invited to the NBA Draft Combine, which takes place from May 4-10 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago. The list is filled with college players, international stars, and standouts from the NBA G League Elite Camp. Due to NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement rules, all players invited are required to attend. If a player can't make it, teams may excuse them but request a workout at a later date.

The list of players is as follows:

NBA Draft Combine Invitees

Player

College/Club

Michael Ajayi

Pepperdine

Melvin Ajinca

Saint Quentin (France)

Trey Alexander

Creighton

Izan Almansa

G League Ignite

Reece Beekman

Virginia

Adem Bona

UCLA

Trevon Brazile

Arizona

Matas Buzelis

G League Ignite

Carlton Carrington

Pittsburgh

Devin Carter

Providence

Stephon Castle

Connecticut

Ulrich Chomche

NBA Academy Africa

Cam Christie

Minnesota

Nique Clifford

Colorado State

Donovan Clingan

Connecticut

Isaiah Collier

USC

Tristan Da Silva

Colorado

Pacome Dadiet

Ulm (Germany)

N'Faly Dante

Oregon

Rob Dillingham

Kentucky

Nikola Djurisic

Mega (Serbia)

Ryan Dunn

Virginia

Zach Edey

Purdue

Justin Edwards

Kentucky

Kyle Filipowski

Duke

Trentyn Flowers

Adelaide (Australia)

Johnny Furphy

Kansas

Kyshawn George

Miami (FL)

Tyon Grant-Foster

Grand Canyon

PJ Hall

Clemson

Coleman Hawkins

Illinois

Ron Holland II

G League Ignite

DaRon Holmes II

Dayton

Ariel Hukporti

Riesen Ludwigsburg (Germany)

Oso Ighodaro

Marquette

Harrison Ingram

North Carolina

Bronny James

USC

AJ Johnson

Illawarra (Australia)

Keshad Johnson

Arizona

David Jones

Memphis

Dillon Jones

Weber State

Ryan Kalkbrenner

Creighton

Alex Karaban

Connecticut

Bobi Klintman

Cairns (Australia)

Dalton Knecht

Tennessee

Tyler Kolek

Marquette

Pelle Larsson

Arizona

Jared McCain

Duke

Kevin McCullar Jr.

Kansas

Yves Missi

Baylor

Ajay Mitchell

UC Santa Barbara

Jonathan Mogbo

San Francisco

Tristen Newton

Connecticut

Juan Nunez

Ulm (Germany)

Quinten Post

Boston College

Antonio Reeves

Kentucky

Zaccharie Risacher

Bourg (France)

Jaxson Robinson

BYU

Tidjane Salaun

Cholet (France)

Hunter Sallis

Wake Forest

Payton Sandfort

Iowa

Alexandre Sarr

Perth (Australia)

Baylor Scheierman

Creighton

Mark Sears

Alabama

Terrence Shannon Jr.

Illinois

Jamal Shead

Houston

Reed Sheppard

Kentucky

KJ Simpson

Colorado

Tyler Smith

G League Ignite

Cam Spencer

Connecticut

Nikola Topic

Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)

JT Toppin

New Mexico

Jaylon Tyson

California

Ja'Kobe Walter

Baylor

Kel'el Ware

Indiana

Jamir Watkins

Florida State

Cody Williams

Colorado

Notable names besides James include two-time Wooden Award winner Zach Edey, Kyle Filipowski, Rob Dillingham, Reed Sheppard, Dalton Knecht, Ron Holland, and Cody Williams. The draft is expected to feature many international players in the lottery, with Alexandre Sarr, Nikola Topic, Zaccharie Risacher, and Tidjane Salaun all poised to be picked early. Two-time defending champion UConn will also send five players to the Draft Combine.

Bronny James' NBA Dilemma

Should he stay in college or go?

Bronny James

James had a peculiar start to his collegiate career. He suffered cardiac arrest during a USC practice and made his collegiate debut on December 10, 2023. For the season, James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He played in 25 games and primarily came off the bench, starting in only six contests.

Some believe that James should stay in college despite being a highly-touted recruit and a projected Top 10 pick coming out of high school to improve his draft stock. If he does decide to stay, he will likely have a list of teams wanting him to transfer. His former coach at USC, Andy Enfield, left for the SMU job, and former Arkansas coach Eric Musselman is now the head man at USC.

Bronny is also considering which teams might likely draft or sign him if he does declare for the NBA Draft, as that will likely sway his decision to stay in school or jump to the NBA. Regardless, he can boost his draft stock with a strong showing in Chicago next week.

