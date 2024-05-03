Highlights Bronny James' college career was hindered by health issues and inconsistent performance.

College is the best option for James to improve his game and potentially secure a higher NBA draft position next year.

Ohio State or Duquesne would be the best fit for James due to competitive programs and coaching connections.

When Bronny James announced that he would play high school basketball at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, the vision was immediately clear: make it to the NBA. Brandon Boston Jr., Kenyon Martin Jr., Marvin Bagley III, Ziare Williams, and Duane Washington Jr. are all NBA players who attended Sierra Canyon.

Much like LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Scottie Pippen sent their sons to play there. Bronny James is easily the highest-profile player Sierra Canyon has had on their roster.

In his freshman season, Bronny averaged 15 minutes per game and 4.1 points per game. Being the son of one of the best basketball players of all time definitely puts a lot of pressure on him, especially in the media and trying to live up to his dad's legacy at such a young age. In his sophomore season, he barely played as he tore his meniscus. His junior season, he averaged 8.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.

However, his senior year was his breakout season as he averaged 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. He was named to the McDonald's All-American Game where he had 15 points, shooting an incredible five-of-eight from three.

Bronny's College Career was Incomplete

Cardiac issues and a lack of production plagued his freshmen season at USC

James, the #19 overall recruit in the class of 2023, committed to USC (University of Southern California). The USC Trojans are an up-and-coming program that has a solid recruiting class with James, DJ Rodman, Isaiah Collier, and Boogie Ellis. USC was ranked in the preseason polls but failed to make the NCAA tournament.

Early in his collegiate career, James suffered a cardiac arrest on July 24, 2023, when he collapsed and briefly lost consciousness. It was later revealed that the reason for his cardiac arrest was a result of a congenital heart defect, meaning he was born with an unspecified structural heart abnormality. As a result, he is at a greater risk of cardiac arrest than the average person.

James was able to make a healthy return when he played just 25 games and started six of them. He averaged just 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.1 turnovers in 19.4 minutes a game.

James was solid defensively. However, he struggled offensively, especially in the shooting department, as he shot just 36.6 percent from the field and, even worse, 26.7 percent from three, showing a significant decline from his success in high school.

Bronny James' Sierra Canyon Senior Stats vs. Freshmen Season at USC Category Sierra Canyon USC PPG 14.2 4.8 RPG 5.5 2.8 APG 2.4 2.1 SPG 1.8 0.8

In early April, James decided to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining his eligibility and entering the transfer portal. James will be talking to both college and NBA scouts and general managers and deciding what the best decision is for him.

The NBA is enticing. The fame, paychecks, and publicity are hard to pass up, and he could be drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers and get to play with his father. However, James's career should stay another year in college and continue to develop.

Staying In School Is The Best Option

James should stay in college and withdraw from the NBA Draft

If James wants a successful and lengthy NBA career, he will stay in college and continue to grow his game. Also, even though his dad is just 39 years old, James is not slowing down anytime soon as he is still playing at a great level and has no major injury concerns, so delaying his NBA debut by a season won't prevent him from playing with his father.

Bronny James needs to significantly improve as a scorer if he wants to succeed at the next level if he wants to have a lengthy career. He needs to be a better and more consistent shooter on both the field and the charity stripe. Ideally, if he could shoot 42 percent from the field and 35 percent from three, his draft position would be a lot higher than it currently is.

Also, staying in college still allows him to earn money and a couple of million dollars due to NIL (Name, Image, & Likeness). Since he is also in the transfer portal, it is also important he chooses the best school for him. His top five schools are Duquesne, Oregon, Ohio State, UCLA, Southern Methodist University, and Jackson State.

However, the best fit for James would either be Ohio State or Duquesne.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in the Big 10 Conference, which will be very competitive next year. Going to Ohio State would allow James to play for a competitive program and would be a competitive roster against some of the best teams in the country. Ohio State has always been his dad's favorite team for years. It is also worth mentioning that James considered Ohio State before committing to USC.

However, OSU is not the only good option. The Duquesne Dukes are in the Atlantic 10 Conference, which is not a Power Five conference, but is one of the better mid-major conferences in the country. The Dukes just got a new coach in Dru Joyce III. Joyce III has a special connection to the James family as he played high school basketball with LeBron at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

James committing to Duquesne allows him to play for a familiar face in Joyce III. Also, unlike at USC, James would most likely be starting and the main focal point of the offense.

If he chooses to stay in college, Ohio State or Duquesne would be best for him. His dad even mentioned, that James needed to make the best decision for himself.

“I haven’t given it much thought lately, obviously I thought about it in the past. The end of the day, the kid has to do what he wants to do. I don’t even want to say kid no more, the young man will decide what he wants to do and how he wants his career to go.” -LeBron James

Adrian Wojnarowski even mentioned that the idea of the father and son playing together is "not the main priority anymore." James was just eliminated in the playoffs in the first round by the Denver Nuggets, so James' time in Los Angeles could come to an end. Also, James will most likely be a second-round pick and most likely play in the G-League next season.

LeBron James has a lot to mull over about his future. However, it is not his main focal point as he just wants to spend time with his family.

It makes the most sense for both parties if James just transfers and stays in college for at least another season. This allows LeBron to discuss his future while Bronny gets to refine his game and become a better basketball player. Gilbert Arenas said if Bronny can improve offensively, he could be the next Jrue Holiday as he is already a solid defender, but he will need time to develop. As of now, his most recent NBA comparison is Gary Harris, which is not the comparison the son of the greatest player to ever lace them up might want.