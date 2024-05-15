Highlights LeBron James has stated he wants to play in the NBA with his son, but Bronny isn't focused on that.

Bronny aims to create his own legacy and not live in his father's shadow.

The talent gap between Bronny and LeBron is evident, but Bronny has declared for the NBA Draft and picked up interest early on.

LeBron James has made it clear that his goal is to play at least a full season in the NBA alongside his son, Bronny. But harkening to the plot of Space Jam: A New Legacy, LeBron’s son does not appear to be overly worried about playing with his father.

Bronny appears to want to forge his own destiny, and not live in the shadow of his father. LeBron is an all-time great, and it is unknown if his son will ever fill those shoes. But when asked if his dream is to play on the court with his dad, the inverse of his dad’s dream, Bronny replied with a flat “no," as HoopsHype's Michael Scotto detailed.

“No, never. My dream has always just been to put my name out, make a name for myself, and get to the NBA, which is everyone’s end goal that’s here. I never thought about just playing with my dad, but of course he’s brought it up a couple of times. But yeah, I don’t think about it much.” —Bronny James

Father-Son Duo?

LeBron has expressed interest in playing with his son

Bronny’s blunt delivery and answer to the question may come as a surprise to many, as LeBron has made it publicly known that his dream is to play a season with his son in the NBA, and therefore, it was assumed that the inverse was also true.

Bronny did not say that he doesn’t want to share the court with his father — if it happens, it happens — but confirmed it is not his lifelong dream as many may have thought.

Talent Gap

Bronny may struggle to live up to his father’s legacy

Despite being the son of LeBron James, Bronny has so far failed to fill the shoes of his father. His latest season as a USC Trojan saw him average just 4.8 points per game, along with 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He shot 36.6 percent from the field, and just 26.7 percent from the three point range.

Bronny James – 2023-24 USC Stats PTS 4.8 REB 2.8 AST 2.1 FG% 36.6 3PT% 26.7

Meanwhile, LeBron’s time with the Los Angeles Lakers has been nothing short of excellent. Despite being nearly 40 years of age, James has averaged 27 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 8 assists per game in his time with the Lakers. He has shot 51.3 percent from the field, and 35.7 percent from the three point range.

Bronny has already declared for this year’s upcoming NBA Draft, and it is expected that LeBron James would have an interest in joining whichever team drafts him. Whether or not his dream actually pans out, however, remains to be seen, but if Bronny had his way, the two would remain on separate clubs.