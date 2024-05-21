Highlights Bronny James faces immense pressure due to his father's legacy.

Bronny shows maturity in handling criticism and is ready to prove himself.

No special treatment; given time, he may develop like other overlooked prospects.

Being the son of the most popular basketball player in the world can't be easy. The expectations and the courage to even attempt to try and live up to the hype and legacy of LeBron James is almost impossible to emulate. LeBron James Jr., also known as Bronny James, is expected to forego his college eligibility and enter the 2024 NBA Draft.

This poor kid has been criticized, dissected, and placed under a microscope since he started playing basketball in high school. There have been mixed reviews of whether Bronny is worth a draft pick. Many scouts have him going in the late 2nd round, or worst case scenario, he goes undrafted and signs with a team as an undrafted free agent. Expecting the second coming of LeBron James is a lot of pressure on anyone, whether it's his son or not.

Looking back to when LeBron was a high school phenom out of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, he was already a grown man among boys. He was 6'9 and 250 pounds and finished his outstanding high school career averaging 31.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 3.4 steals per game.

Compare that to Bronny's measurables and it's not even close. He is only 6'1 at 210 pounds and is a lot smaller than his dad was at his age. While LeBron could play multiple positions, Bronny would more likely be relegated to being a combo guard. Reporters asked Bronny about the possibility of playing alongside his dad and this was his response.

" My dream has always just been to put my name out, make a name for myself, and of course, you know, get to the NBA." -Bronny James

Even though Bronny is embracing the hard work and grind that it takes to make it to the next level, he wants to have a separate entity with his own identity. No father and son duo has yet to play against one another in the NBA, and it could become a real thing as early as next season.

Impossible to Live Up to LeBron's Standard

It may be a very long time until we see a career remotely close

Many people have been broken by criticism; from celebrities, athletes, and politicians. The amount of criticism Bronny receives is absurd. At times, it isn't fair to him that he is receiving so much negative feedback for the coverage he is receiving just because of his famous father.

Bronny has handled everything with grace and humility. If an NBA team decides to draft him, at least they will know that they are getting a level-headed kid who is equipped with the demeanor to handle the pressures of playing in the NBA. What people tend to overlook is the fact of how little-known prospects are drafted into the league and end up developing into all-stars and Hall of Famers.

Notable 2nd Round NBA Draft Picks Player Year/Team Accolades Draymond Green 2012/GSW 4X NBA Champion Nikola Jokic 2014/DEN 3X NBA MVP Manu Ginobili 1999/SAS 4X NBA Champion Dennis Rodman 1986/DET 5X NBA Champion Khris Middleton 2012/DET 1X NBA Champion Marc Gasol 2007LAL 1X NBA Champion

And if Bronny isn't chosen at all, it won't be the end for him. That's what the NBA Summer League and G-League were designed for. All it takes is one opportunity, but players have to be ready and be prepared when their number is called.

Notable Undrafted NBA Players Player Team(s) Accolades Ben Wallace DET/CLE/CHI 4X DPOY Bruce Bowen SA/MIA/BOS 3X NBA Champion Udonis Haslem MIA 3X NBA Champion Naz Reid MIN 2024 Sixth Man of the Year John Starks NYK 1997 Sixth Man of the Year Avery Johnson SA 1X NBA Champion Fred Van Vleet TOR/HOU 1X NBA Champion Austin Reaves LAL In-Season Tourney Champion

Bronny James Has Dealt With the Criticism In a Mature Manner

Don't count him out yet

You'd best believe that Bronny's opportunities are coming, and you can tell he values every chance he gets to show that he belongs. We also have to understand that nobody is giving this kid special or preferential treatment. He is out there, along with the other prospects on the floor, trying to show and prove. At the end of the day, LeBron is just being supportive as a parent, and the fact that he has the power to put Bronny in the best possible position to be successful is just what any normal parent would do for their child.

For a kid who already has everything he could want and still has the drive and determination to work for his spot in the league, it is inspiring, to say the least. Especially because he dealt with a major health scare right before his freshman year in college.

Bronny is only 19 years old and that is plenty of time for any organization to mold him into the player they see fit for their franchise. Bronny may not be anything like his dad when it comes to basketball, but he still shares the same DNA with one of the greatest ever. For that reason alone, it wouldn't be wise to count Bronny out.