Highlights Nets point guard Ben Simmons exited the team's loss to the Timberwolves with a leg injury.

Interim Nets coach Kevin Ollie provided details about the nature that were contrary to those offered by team officials.

Simmons is listed as questionable for the Nets next road game against the Grizzlies on Monday.

Despite entering the contest with six losses in seven tries, the Brooklyn Nets had a real chance of dropping one of the NBA's top teams in the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.

After leading by double digits early in the game, the team found itself still clinging to a two-point lead with just 9:28 remaining. From that point on, though, it became the Anthony Edwards Show, and the road-weary Nets ultimately lost in blowout fashion, 101-86.

Disappointing though the result was for Brooklyn, the bigger loss may have been that of starting point guard Ben Simmons.

Appearing in just his eighth game since returning from a months-long absence caused by a pinched nerve in his lower back, the former No. 1 overall pick left the game during the third quarter and did not return due to an apparent left leg injury.

Simmons had logged just 15 minutes on the floor, scoring four points and adding eight rebounds, three blocks and an assist.

In the wake of the loss, Nets interim coach Kevin Ollie and the team engaged in some mixed messaging regarding the exact nature of Simmons' latest injury.

Simmons is questionable with left leg soreness

Ollie had indicated Simmons had suffered a knee injury before a team official offered a different account of the situation

During his postgame media availability, Ollie raised the concern level about Simmons' injury multiple notches when he indicated that the three-time All-Star had suffered a knee injury and that imaging would be done.

This was his initial answer to a question about the injury, via YES Network:

"No, it's a knee situation. We don't have no clarity on it yet. We'll go back and get some tests and make sure he's okay. I don't know his availability for Monday."

However, when pressed for more information later in the press conference, Ollie said that Simmons would not be heading back to New York amid the club's ongoing road trip.

He later echoed the sentiment of a team official who told reporters that the setback is being classified as a leg injury. Meanwhile, a later update indicated that imaging was not being done.

Per the league's latest official injury report, Simmons is questionable for Monday's bout with the Memphis Grizzlies with left leg soreness.

Ben Simmons Games Played (Last 4 seasons) Year Games 2020-21 58 2021-22 0 2022-23 42 2023-24 14

Regardless of the precise nature of Simmons' injury, it's concerning any time the oft-injured Aussie comes up lame. Over his two-plus years with the Nets, he has appeared in just 56 games and had little opportunity to show that he can rejoin the ranks of the Association's elite.

The 27-year-old will make a cool $40.3 million next season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2025.