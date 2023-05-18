Ben Simmons' future in the NBA is a murky one.

Brooklyn Nets news - Ben Simmons

Simmons was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in February 2022 as the Philadelphia 76ers gave up on him. The Australian was drafted first overall in 2016 out of LSU as he was the consensus top prospect. Yet, for a variety of reasons he has struggled to be a consistent NBA player.

During his time with the 76ers, Simmons butted heads with coaches and players and sat out games, and eventually was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. Even in Brooklyn, the same problems have happened as he has sat out games and has struggled to shoot the ball. With that, NBA writer Mark Medina told GiveMeSport that Simmons' contract isn't living up to its potential value.

Mark Medina - Ben Simmons is damaged goods

Medina said: "As far as what his future and career looks like, I think he's damaged goods. He hasn't shown that he can stay healthy. He hasn't shown that he can produce consistently from a statistical standpoint, for all the intangibles he brings. As a great defender and a great playmaker, he hasn't shown that he can consistently excel in that realm. And so the reality is with the Nets trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it's very clear that Ben Simmons can't lead the team. He can't be the number one option, but they're paying him to kind of salary that's for players that are number one options."

How much does Ben Simmons earn at Brooklyn Nets?

Simmons is set to make $38m for this upcoming season and then will make over $40m in 2024-25 in the final year of his contract, making his five-year deal worth a total of $177m. For that kind of money, Simmons should be a perennial All-Star and helping carry his team to the playoffs and possibly even a championship.

But, unfortunately, Simmons hasn't shown he can do that and now the Brooklyn Nets will be stuck with his contract for the next two seasons.