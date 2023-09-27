Highlights Ben Simmons needs to back up his big talking with a big game on the court in order to prove himself in the NBA and maximize what could be his last chance.

Ben Simmons appears poised to try and prove that he is capable of re-establishing himself as the All-Star caliber player that we saw when he first burst onto the scene in the NBA back in 2017. However, there remain many skeptics, including NBA writer Mark Medina, who argues that the Australian needs to ‘back up’ his big talking game on the court.

Brooklyn Nets news – Ben Simmons

Since his move to the Big Apple to join the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons has left much to be desired on the court, seeing the floor on only 42 occasions, although that is partly due to a reoccurring back injury.

What many people tend to forget, though, was that the Australian had signed a five-year, $177 million contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers, just two years before he requested a trade away, and was prepared to sit out the 2021-22 season for as long as it took to force his move. That he did, and ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that the 6’10” guard had not ‘meaningfully participated in a practice or even a film session’ since his trade request seven months prior, and as a result had been docked over $19 million by the Sixers organization in fines.

Now seemingly injury-free, Tim Bontemps of ESPN has reported that the Nets expect the 27-year-old to be available as a full participant in their upcoming training camp, after new head-coach, Jacque Vaughn told media that he has been playing five-on-five with ‘no restrictions’. Simmons himself even admitted to Andscape’s Marc J. Spears that he was ‘excited’ to make his comeback from injury for the upcoming season, now ‘feeling 100%’ healthy and ‘locked in’, while strongly believing that he can quickly settle back into rhythm on the court and ‘dominate people’ like he once used to.

This all sounds like great news on paper for a Brooklyn Nets team that is entering the season without both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving after they were traded mid-season last year, but whether this revitalized version of Ben Simmons can help raise the ceiling on a Nets team without a bona fide superstar, though, remains to be seen to be believed.

What is Mark Medina’s expectations for Ben Simmons next season?

Medina isn’t yet convinced by Simmons’ talk off-the-court, and needs to see it translated on through his play on the hardwood in order for it to be believed. He goes on to note that this opportunity to come back may be the last he will get in the NBA, so he needs to maximize his chance.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“My expectations for Ben Simmons is show me, don't tell me, because he has done a good job of talking a big game but not backing up with an actual big game. And in fairness, some of this has to do with injuries, but a lot of it also has to do with him not playing up to his potential on a consistent basis. So I think that this truly is his last chance to prove himself in the NBA because there's been so many opportunities that he's had. He had an opportunity at the Philadelphia 76ers to help Joel Embiid win a championship and that wasn't enough. He eventually got his wish to get traded. He joined a Brooklyn Nets team that had Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and that wasn't enough.”

Medina further went on to say…

“Now in fairness, with all those different stints he had injuries, his other teammates had injuries, but there's always been a feeling that when he's on the court, he has left a lot to be desired. This doesn't just have to do with his shooting, no doubt he needs to be a better shooter, but in fairness, his game is about his unique versatility with being a playmaker, a point guard in a forward’s body and being a really great defender. Even those intangibles that he's had, he hasn't lived up to that consistently. He can talk about doing the right things and post workout videos, but he's got to show it on the court. So I'm in a wait and see mode. He certainly has the potential to do well, but he also has the potential to underachieve once again.”

The rise and fall of Ben Simmons

Simmons was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, a pick that came as a surprise to nobody, but he didn’t actually see the floor until 2017-18 after picking up a foot injury in training camp prior to his intended rookie season. After a year on the sidelines, the LSU alum’s arrival into the NBA saw him go strength-to-strength by winning the 2018 Rookie of the Year award, and his ascension saw him earn three All-Star honors, an All-NBA selection as well as two All-Defensive Team selections, among others, per Land of Basketball.

Ben Simmons - NBA Career Statistics (2018-Present) Minutes Played 32.9 Points 14.7 Assists 7.5 Rebounds 7.8 Steals 1.6 Blocks 0.9 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

However, in game 7 of the 2020-21 Eastern Conference semi-finals against the Atlanta Hawks, a series in which they were viewed as the resounding favorites, Simmons’ defining moment for the Sixers came when he passed up a wide open dunk to tie the game late in the 4th, which ultimately signaled the beginning of the end of his tenure in Philadelphia.

Since then, as aforementioned, Simmons has only participated in 42 games in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets, where last season per Statmuse, he averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists, shooting a career-low 43.9 percent from the free-throw line, a sharp decline from the career averages that precede him.

Seen as a point-guard in a forward’s body due to his 6’10” frame, the hope is that now Ben Simmons is thought to be 100%, he can find his way back to being the All-Star caliber player that he has shown he has the ability to be. Who knows, he may even find some three-point shooting in his artillery after attempting only 34 shots from deep, of which he has connected on only a mere five of them, in his first five seasons in the league.

At only 27-years-old, he is around the age where players tend to begin to enter their prime, and Simmons will be hoping he can do the same. But first, he must be able to back up his talk when he steps on the hardwood as this could potentially be his last chance to show that he has still got what it takes to play at the top level.