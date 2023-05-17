Brooklyn Nets' Ben Simmons committed a 'bush league move' when he took a shot at his old team as the Philadelphia 76ers lost in the playoffs to the Boston Celtics, Mark Medina has told GiveMeSport.

Simmons was drafted first overall in 2016 by the 76ers and many expected him to help turn the franchise around. However, Simmons never lived up to the hype as he dealt with plenty of injuries and had a tough time getting on the court.

After some troubling years in Philadelphia, and Simmons basically holding out, he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. The departure was not a nice one and after the 76ers lost to the Celtics, Simmons took to Instagram to make fun of his old team.

Ben Simmons mocks Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons' 'bush league move'

"That Instagram Live post was just incredibly bush-league and immature. It just wreaked of pettiness and also just kind of the pot calling the kettle black. I mean, I didn't I can't recall any playoff performance that Ben Simmons showed up to play when he was with the Philadelphia 76ers or so to kick Joel Embiid and James Harden while they're down I think wreaked of a double standard and some hypocrisy," Medina said to GiveMeSport.

What was Ben Simmons' record for Philadelphia 76ers?

In his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons played in 275 games over four seasons. But, after playing in 81 and 79 games in his first and second years, he then played just 57 and 58 as he struggled to get on the court.

And, as Medina says, Simmons didn't accomplish much in the playoffs with the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons never averaged over 20 points per game as the most he averaged was 16.3 PPG in the 2018 playoffs. The 76ers also never made the NBA Finals while Simmons was on the team.