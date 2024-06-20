Highlights There aren't many teams that understand the importance of the NBA Draft like the Brooklyn Nets do.

Despite struggles with trades, the Brooklyn Nets excel in drafting talented players, building a bright future.

The Brooklyn Nets have a history of seeking out great talent in the NBA Draft, such as Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, Cam Thomas, Richard Jefferson, and Brook Lopez.

There isn't a franchise that understands the importance of the NBA Draft in the manner that the Brooklyn Nets do. A few home run trades in the team's history have pigeonholed the organization and subjected them to watching their valuable assets benefit another team.

The Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce trade with the Boston Celtics is universally accepted as the most lopsided deal, as it eventually resulted in the Celtics capturing an NBA championship in 2024. Although Brooklyn doesn't hold the best track record when it comes to trades, they are one of the better teams at seeking out talent in the draft. Even if they aren't in the most favorable situations.

In the history of the team between playing in New Jersey and currently in Brooklyn, here are the five biggest draft steals in Nets franchise history.

5 Jarrett Allen

2017 NBA Draft, 22nd Overall Pick

The 2017 NBA Draft wasn't kind to the Brooklyn Nets. Still facing the repercussions of the infamous Boston Celtics trade, that featured the Nets sending all their future assets for Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, the Nets were still able to find success in this draft, despite being dealt a bad hand to begin with.

Sean Marks took over in 2016 as general manager of the Nets, with the task of fixing the state of the team after the former general manager, Billy King, left the team. The 2017 NBA Draft featured the Nets securing the first overall pick, but due to a pick swap that was sent as a part of the trade with the Celtics, Boston acquired the rights to that draft pick and took Jayson Tatum, who is recognized as the best player in that draft class.

In his second NBA Draft for the Nets, Marks selected Jarett Allen at the 22nd in the 2017 NBA Draft, which turned out to be not just one of the biggest steals in the draft but in Nets franchise history.

Jarrett Allen - Brooklyn Nets Career Stats (2017-2021) Category Stats PTS 10.7 REB 8.3 BLK 1.4 FG% 61.1 2P% 63.1

Allen was the ideal big man for a young and energetic Nets team. During the 2018-19 season, the Nets became iconic within NBA fandom for their high-octane energy on the court as well as on the sideline with their bench antics involving dancing after any made baskets.

Despite being limited in what they were able to do in the draft, selections such as Allen, allowed for Brooklyn to build a bright future in the NBA. At the conclusion of that season, the Nets would luck out signing Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

In the 2020-21 season, Allen would be a casualty in a three-team trade that sent James Harden to Brooklyn, and Allen to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He's developed into one of the top-tier centers in the NBA with Cleveland, including an All-Star selection in the 2021-22 season.

4 Caris LeVert

2016 NBA Draft, 20th Overall Pick

Recovering from a first-round loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the 2015 NBA Playoffs, the Nets were a much different team in the 2015-16 season. Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, who the team gave all their future assets, were gone, and Deron Williams was no longer with the team. This marked the first season where the Nets missed the playoffs since moving to Brooklyn.

Although the future seemed a bit dim, in the 2016 NBA Draft, the Nets unknowingly hit with the 20th overall pick, selecting Caris LeVert. There was uncertainty looming around LeVert due to a left foot stress injury he was recovering from at the time of the draft. Any uncertainty that was thrown towards him would quickly vanish.

Caris LeVert - Brooklyn Nets Career Stats (2016-2021) Category Stats PTS 14.1 REB 3.9 AST 3.9 FG% 43.5 3P% 33.6

LeVert wasn't enthroned into a position to succeed from the get-go but had to show that he was deserving of being one of Brooklyn's top players. In the 2019-20 season, LeVert stepped into his own, averaging 18.7 points per game alongside Kyrie Irving in his first season with the Nets.

With the impending return of Kevin Durant on the horizon, LeVert was seen as an exceptional complimentary piece to pair alongside Brooklyn's two superstars. However, he would eventually be packaged in the blockbuster three-team deal, which sent James Harden to the Nets and LeVert to the Indiana Pacers.

This turned out to be a blessing in disguise for LeVert, as it would be revealed in his medical with the Pacers that there was a small mass on his left kidney. LeVert credits the trade for possibly saving his life, since he was feeling completely healthy and wouldn't have suspected something like that to be developing in his body.

3 Cam Thomas

2021 NBA Draft, 27th Overall Pick

Coming into the NBA, there was one thing that could be expected that Cam Thomas could do and that was score the ball. Brooklyn looked to expand on a promising second half of the season with their new big-three of Durant, Irving, and Harden, but due to injuries, they were capped at a second-round appearance before being eliminated by the eventual 2021 NBA champions, Milwaukee Bucks, in seven games.

In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Nets selected Thomas with the 27th overall pick. Although he didn't play much in his first two seasons, once given the opportunity to play, Thomas showcased he belonged in the NBA.

Cam Thomas - Brooklyn Nets Career Stats (2021-2024) Category Stats PTS 14.0 REB 2.5 AST 1.8 FG% 44.0 3P% 34.4

Although Thomas hadn't received much action in his earlier years, he was under the tutelage of some of the greatest players that the NBA had to offer. At the 2022 trade deadline, the Nets began their fire sale, trading Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. Along with Durant being sidelined due to injury, Thomas was thrown into the starting lineup and didn't disappoint.

He became the youngest player in NBA history to record three straight 40-point games. The latter of those came in a loss against the Phoenix Suns, who would eventually finalize a deal with the Nets to land Kevin Durant in Arizona.

In the 2023-24 season, as a consistent starter, Thomas averaged 22.5 points and finished seventh in Most Improved Player of the Year voting. He's developed as Brooklyn's number one option in this new era of Nets basketball and to be able to acquire a player like this at the end of the first round of the draft is a huge steal.

2 Richard Jefferson

2001 NBA Draft, 13th Overall Pick

Following winning the draft lottery in 2000 and selecting Kenyon Martin with the first overall pick, the New Jersey Nets made a draft day trade to move from 7th to 13th to select Richard Jefferson from Arizona. Known in his post-playing days as one of the most recognizable sports media personalities, Jefferson was a key figure in the greatest stretch of success in Nets' franchise history.

Richard Jefferson - New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets Career Stats (2001-2008) Category Stats PTS 17.4 REB 5.4 AST 3.0 FG% 47.5 3P% 33.8

Jefferson instantly made an impact in his rookie season, as a reliable bench player, helping propel the Nets to an NBA Finals appearance against the Los Angeles Lakers in 2002, which they were eventually swept in. He would finish the season as the runner-up in Rookie of the Year voting. The following season, the team bought into Jefferson as a player, and traded away Keith Van Horn, opening up a starting position, which Jefferson stepped into confidently and effectively.

In his fourth season, Jefferson averaged 22.2 points, while playing an average of 41.1 minutes per game. He would later eclipse this point total in the 2007-08 season, where he set a career-high with 22.6 points while playing all 82 games of the season.

Jefferson was a dynamic forward who was electric during his prime years with the Nets. He is still tied to the franchise, as in 2018, he joined the YES Network as the Nets' game and studio analyst.

1 Brook Lopez

2008 NBA Draft, 10th Overall Pick

It is fair that the biggest draft steal in Nets franchise history is the best player to ever put on a Nets uniform. Although there have been great players that have suited up for the Nets, such as Jason Kidd, Vince Carter, Joe Johnson, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, none of them have done as much as Brook Lopez has done during his time with the Nets.

The 2008 NBA Draft featured some of the biggest names in basketball. Derrick Rose was selected with the first overall pick. Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love, DeAndre Jordan, and Goran Dragic, were all key names from this class. However, the New Jersey Nets selected Brook Lopez with the 10th pick, and it was one of the greatest moves in franchise history.

Brook Lopez - Brooklyn Nets Career Stats (2008-2017) Category Stats PTS 18.6 REB 7.1 BLK 1.7 FG% 50.6 FT% 79.4

Lopez started his career on a great note, playing all 82 games in his rookie and sophomore seasons, while finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting. In the 2012-13 season, Lopez was sensational for the Nets in their first season in Brooklyn. He was selected for his first and only All-Star appearance in 2013. In the next four seasons with Brooklyn, he would go on to average 20+ points in three of them.

Lopez played his final game in the 2016-17 season with the Nets, where he cemented himself in the franchise's record books as the all-time leading scorer in Nets history. The team was clearly moving in a different direction in the following offseason and traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for D'Angelo Russell.

Since then, Lopez has been a crucial member of the Milwaukee Bucks, helping the team win a championship in 2021. He has transitioned into one of the best defensive players in the league, being named to two All-Defensive teams, including the runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.