Highlights Trading away Mikal Bridges could be the start of transformative moves for the Nets this offseason, potentially involving Cam Johnson and Ben Simmons.

Acquiring Michael Porter Jr. and Deandre Ayton in separate trades could provide the Nets with versatile, impactful players to reshape their lineup.

Drafting Tyler Kolek at No. 34 in the 2024 NBA Draft could supply the Nets with a skilled point guard option for the future, adding depth to their roster.

The Brooklyn Nets shocked the basketball world when they decided to trade Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks on the eve of the 2024 NBA Draft. For months, the story was that the Nets weren't interested in trading Bridges, believing him to be a foundational piece. Many others believed that Brooklyn wasn't too keen on moving the principal player that they received when they traded future Hall of Famer, Kevin Durant. No matter what the real reason was, when push came to shove, the Nets decided that a haul of draft picks was more valuable than Bridges.

They were probably right. The king's ransom that Brooklyn received aside, Bridges shrinking away from the spotlight last season may have diminished belief about his star potential.

In any case, after completing one blockbuster deal, a couple more may be on the horizon this offseason.

1 Trade Cam Johnson

Michael Porter Jr. is a player who the Nets can build around

After trading Bridges, it makes sense for them to move Cam Johnson. While Johnson is another premier 3-and-D forward, his relationship with Bridges was one of the primary factors in Brooklyn signing him to a four-year, $94.5 million contract last offseason. Considering how well he can be utilized on the perimeter, he’s being paid a reasonable amount. Nonetheless, with the Nets pushing forward with their rebuild, he's become expendable.

Cam Johnson vs. Michael Porter Jr. (2023-24 Stats) Player PPG RPG SPG 3P% Michael Porter Jr. 16.7 7.0 0.5 39.7 Cam Johnson 13.4 4.3 0.8 39.1

Due to the Denver Nuggets’ inability to rely on Michael Porter Jr. at either end, he could be on the move as well. His distaste for how frequently Nuggets head coach Michael Malone runs the Jamal Murray-Nikola Jokic pick-and-roll is another reason he may be moved. This isn’t to say Malone is tyrannical, so much as to highlight the importance of togetherness. That extends past camaraderie or coachability and to a genuine comfort with the game plan.

With that being said, Porter has also said on more than one occasion that he wants a larger role. The Nets can give Porter the role he wants while giving the Nuggets a better defender; someone who can match up against the Anthony Edwards' of the world.

Nuggets-Nets Trade Parameters Nuggets Receive Cam Johnson Protected 2027 First-Round Pick Protected 2029 First-Round Pick Nets Receive Michael Porter Jr.

Because Johnson is a lights-out shooter, Denver arguably wins the trade. Due to Porter’s age (25) and scoring upside, Brooklyn may wonder how the Nuggets ever let him go.

2 Trade Ben Simmons

A swap of former No. 1 picks could benefit both sides

As the Nets continue their estate sale, it could lead to them trading Ben Simmons. By offering Simmons in exchange for a player with a bad or unwanted contract, the former No. 1 pick could be used to acquire draft assets.

After the Portland Trail Blazers drafted Donovan Clingan with the seventh overall pick on Wednesday, this could motivate them to move former No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton. If so, the Nets should come calling. Though Brooklyn just signed Nic Claxton to a four-year, $100 million contract, Ayton's addition serves two purposes.

First, while Claxton is an exceptional defender due to his length, agility, and shot-blocking ability, his thin frame still leaves him vulnerable to the strengths of burly big men. For example, the Nets often have to double Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid in large part because Claxton's too slight to consistently guard Embiid one-on-one. To be sure, Embiid is a load for anyone to handle. Not only is he incredibly skilled, he’s a true 7-footer who weighs 280 pounds. For comparison, Claxton weighs in at 215 pounds.

Brooklyn Nets' Twin Towers? Player Height Weight PPG RPG BPG FG% Nic Claxton (2023-24 Stats) 6-foot-11 215 lbs. 11.8 9.9 2.1 62.9 Deandre Ayton (2023-24 Stats) 7-foot-0 250 lbs. 16.7 11.1 0.8 57.0

Meanwhile, Ayton is somewhere in between the two. Measured at 7-foot-0 and 250 pounds, he has the broad build of a traditional big man, though he’s a bit more wiry than he is burley. When it comes to matching up against players like Embiid, Jokic, or even Memphis Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey, he stands a better chance physically. The fact that he’s actually a sound defender who demonstrates great technique when guarding in space or the interior only helps.

Unlike Claxton, Ayton has also demonstrated the ability to stretch the floor. Over the past three seasons, he’s made at least 45 percent of the field goals he took 10-16 feet away from the rim. His last two seasons saw him achieve that feat from 16 feet away from the basket to the 3-point line. Because of this, he and Claxton could start together. On defense, Ayton will play more of a center role. On offense, he’ll be closer to a power forward.

Deandre Ayton, FG% by Shooting Range Season 10-16 Feet Away From Rim 16 Feet Away From Rim to 3P 2021-22 55.5 41.5 2022-23 45.5 46.7 2023-24 45.3 55.2

For the Blazers, this trade allows them to replace their only veteran point guard with another highly intelligent and successful one. Injuries may have sapped Simmons of his superpowers, but his mind is as sharp as ever. As Portland is still in player development mode, having Simmons impart his wisdom throughout the season could be invaluable to 2023 No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson. If Simmons is healthy, they can count on his two-way playmaking. Of note, the Blazers ranked 30th in assists per game (23.1) last season.

3 Draft Tyler Kolek

The Nets get one of the most savvy point guards in the draft

In trading Simmons to the Blazers, Brooklyn should also land the No. 34 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft because the Nets are helping Portland get off of Ayton's contract sooner. With the 34th pick, they should select Marquette point guard Tyler Kolek. A true floor general with a knack for dishing and swishing, his game bears resemblance to Indiana Pacers playmaker TJ McConnell.

Though Kolek doesn’t have Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Rob Dillingham’s short area burst, he gets into the lane frequently, where he’s a threat to pass or score. As a passer, he’s accurate, creative, aware, and, most importantly, able to manipulate defenses with his basketball IQ. Making 39.3 percent of his 3s the last two seasons, he has the skills needed to succeed as a backup point guard in the NBA.

The Nets could want him to be a little more than a backup point guard since Dennis Schröder's contract expires at the end of 2024-25. Nonetheless, every pick isn’t going to be a home run. Sometimes it’s important just to get on the plate. With Kolek in town, Brooklyn simply has one less problem to worry about.