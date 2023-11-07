Highlights The Brooklyn Nets, led by breakout guard Cam Thomas, are aiming to prove skeptics wrong and show that they can contend with any team in the NBA.

The Brooklyn Nets have been through the proverbial ringer in recent years as their attempt to operate as a super team crashed and burned before they so much as sniffed the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Even as they forge ahead sans Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, though, Jacque Vaughn's club looks to have a bright future, and breakout guard Cam Thomas is a major piece of the puzzle. After raising eyebrows with some big games down the stretch of last season, Thomas is in full-on breakout mode in 2023-24. The baller isn't just looking to stuff the stat sheet, however – together with his Nets teammates, he's aiming to take the NBA by storm.

"I’d say with [Durant] and Kyrie, we were more under a microscope, while this team is more under the radar. We’re coming up trying to prove people wrong and show that we’re really a good team and we can contend with anybody," Thomas told HoopsHype in an interview.

Fresh off a near-miss against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the title-contending Milwaukee Bucks – against whom Thomas dropped a cool 45 points – on November 7th, it's clear that the Nets can hang with anybody. To date, the club has logged a 3-4 record, which included multiple heartbreakingly close losses. Meanwhile, the 22-year-old Thomas has looked like a budding All-Star.

Cam Thomas is getting buckets for Brooklyn

Through his first seven appearances, Thomas has averaged 28.7 points – a number that currently ranks seventh league-wide – to go along with 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per outing. And his effective field goal percentage of 54.0 will be a new career high if it holds throughout the season. Despite the major uptick in output over the opening weeks of the Nets' season, though, Thomas remained extraordinarily measured when discussing his individual goals with HoopsHype.

"I want to keep playing and stay in the rotation as I keep growing. I want to be the best version of myself. Everything else will take care of itself. I’m not doing anything that I haven’t been doing. I’m just staying in the moment. I want to keep playing and be a valuable piece to the team because I feel like I can really help the team this year," Thomas said. "Obviously, it’s somewhat of a breakout, but I just want to keep building. It’s still early. As long as I can stay consistent, that’s the main thing, whether it’s 15, 20, or 30 points. I want to play a complete game, be consistent, and help my team out the best way I can."

Helping the Nets in 2023-24 goes without saying at this juncture; after his hot start, the Brooklyn faithful probably have bigger, more long-term things in mind. This much is certain: Thomas looks to be one of the best bang-for-your-buck players in the Association.

Thomas is one of the best value players in the league right now

As a former No. 27 overall pick, Thomas didn't exactly start on the fast track to big money with the Nets. Thanks to his rookie-scale deal as a late first-rounder, he'll earn a relatively meager $2.24 million for his efforts this season. Per HoopsHype's salary tracking, that number makes him just the 356th best-paid player in the NBA right now. Once year four comes around, though, he'll undoubtedly be getting a major pay raise – be it in the form of a long-term extension or a big-time offer sheet in restricted free agency.

It's hardly a stretch to say that Thomas is putting himself in a position to make well in advance of $20 million per annum on his next deal. But right now, he's more worried about keeping his Nets on an upward trajectory.

"I feel like we can make the playoffs and do some damage. We have a lot of length and versatility. Our team is set up for the way that we want to play," he told HoopsHype.

Cam Thomas - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 10.6 Rebounds 1.7 Assists 1.4 Field goal % 44.1 3-point field goal % 38.3

Although Brooklyn is currently hovering around the .500 mark, one would be hard-pressed to say the early returns haven't been promising. By logging 116.1 points per 100 possessions, the team boasts the league's seventh-most productive offense. Record notwithstanding, the offense has been particularly good during the fourth quarter, where the Nets' offensive rating jumps to 123.1. Meanwhile, their assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.07 is currently the third-best mark in the NBA.

