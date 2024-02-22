Highlights Kevin Ollie should bring offensive structure to the Brooklyn Nets in the wake of the Jacque Vaughn firing

Cam Thomas is set to have a more stable role and be better utilized under Ollie

Ollie aims to improve Thomas' playmaking, defense, and overall development

Amid Kevin Ollie's promotion to interim head coach, major changes are expected to come for the Brooklyn Nets that exist outside their coaching search.

To start, Ollie will be tasked with providing the type of offensive structure that Jacque Vaughn was unwilling to create, namely a hierarchy and defined roles. Although Nets players are rumored to have been miffed about Vaughn's Ben Simmons-centric gameplan, the bigger issue appears to be how Vaughn utilized an electrifying scorer in Cam Thomas.

Cam Thomas will thrive under Kevin Ollie

With Kevin Ollie as head coach, Cam Thomas will be seen as a 'hunter'

A popular NBA player due to his ability to pour in points, Cam Thomas was essentially seen by Vaughn as the Brooklyn Nets' sixth man. Feats such as Thomas scoring at least 40 points in three consecutive outings last season-- the youngest player in league history to do so at 21-years-old-- weren't necessarily looked down upon by Vaughn. However, it was clear that he was less than enthused by the full picture of Thomas' skillset:

Contrast those comments with the following statement, made by Kevin Ollie on Wednesday.

"Cam has done an absolutely awesome job with, of course, scoring the basketball, we know that, but just the little things that we have asked him to do... Getting out of himself. You know, we talk about hitting all the time on rebounds and being back and playing better defense and understanding that you can be a masterpiece on offense and also be a masterpiece on defense. And giving him all those different tools and seeing him grow in those areas has been great."

To that point, player development is essential. Furthermore, accountability is an invaluable factor in player development. Yet, coaches run the risk of alienating players with their coaching style, and that seems to be exactly what happened between Vaughn and Thomas.

Just a few weeks ago, Thomas lamented the criticism he faces as a volume scorer in a league that usually praises players who light up the scoreboard. Less than a week later, he was asked whether he felt as if his fourth-quarter minutes were being allocated due to merit or made at random. He candidly stated that he believed his playing time was unrelated to what he did on the court.

Nets' fourth-quarter scoring Player MPG PPG FG% Dennis Schroder 9.2 1.0 16.7% Royce O'Neale 8.3 2.6 40.4% Mikal Bridges 8.2 5.8 47.9% Cam Thomas 8.0 5.9 41.4% Dorian Finney-Smith 7.2 2.0 40.0% Nic Claxton 7.0 2.4 63.5% Dennis Smith Jr. 6.9 2.7 50.7% Cam Johnson 6.7 2.7 36.2% Ben Simmons 6.3 1.2 77.8% Lonnie Walker IV 6.1 3.2 54.2%

Furthermore, as previously mentioned, Vaughn preferred utilizing Thomas as a sixth man. Mikal Bridges, who the Nets are building around moving forward, revealed that it helps him when Brooklyn starts Thomas because it allows him to play off-ball. Though he doesn't say it explicitly, Thomas' scoring ability also allows Bridges to conserve more energy on the defensive end, an area of his game that's slipped a bit since he's become the Nets' No. 1 option.

Under Ollie, Thomas figures to be better utilized. There's frankly no guarantee that he will continue to start, but he's more likely to play a stable role regardless. That's perhaps one reason why Thomas was so elated to see Ollie after he was named as Vaughn's immediate successor.

For Thomas, a stable role will be less about a set number of minutes than usage that reflects his production. For Ollie, it's one that not only does that but puts him in a position to develop areas of his game as well. Furthermore, the confidence and swagger with which Thomas plays aligns well with Ollie's mindset in light of the first-time NBA head coach saying he only wants to play "hunters."

Though there were concerns that players weren't playing as hard as they under Vaughn, the atmosphere and comments from Ollie and Thomas inspire confidence that those issues will be resolved. Keep in mind that Thomas-- who played for the LSU Tigers for one season before entering the 2021 NBA Draft-- even went so far as to say that he wanted to play for the UConn Huskies while Ollie was their head coach. The impetus of such statements lend credence to the belief that Ollie can get maximum effort from his players.

Cam Thomas is improving

There's still a lot of work to be done, but Cam Thomas is making progress in his development

Known as a three-level scorer with a penchant for making tough buckets, Cam Thomas has made legitimate strides as a playmaker over the last few weeks.

Though still a score-first player, he's becoming more consistent in recognizing where, when, and how to give the ball up. As he figures to have a heavy on-ball role, his development in this area is potentially more significant than his becoming a better defender. For instance, due to his gravity as a scorer, he could create plenty of easy shots for teammates by playing on the attention he gets from opposing defenses.

Cam Thomas' passing progression Month APG Potential APG Ast:Pass % October 2.0 4.0 8.5% November 2.0 5.7 6.8% December 2.4 4.4 9.6% January 2.6 5.9 8.9% February 3.9 6.1 10.3%

So far as the less glamorous end of the floor, not enough discussion has been held about the 6-foot-4 combo guard's lack of upper-level athleticism limiting his defensive ceiling. Nonetheless, two of the most important factors in being a respectable defender are willpower and awareness. With a focus on sports psychology, Ollie will try to get the best out of Thomas on both counts.

The Brooklyn Nets have a chance to make the 2024 NBA Playoffs with a strong finish to their 2023-24 campaign, and how Thomas fares with Kevin Ollie at the helm could prove pivotal. At 21-33, Brooklyn is currently 11th in the East, and just 2.5 games behind the beleaguered Atlanta Hawks for a play-in position.