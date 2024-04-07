Highlights The Brooklyn Nets rallied from a 15-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter to beat the Pistons.

Nets interim head coach Kevin Ollie emphasized the importance of every game in the NBA.

Ollie's approach with the young squad is crucial for Brooklyn's growth.

The Brooklyn Nets essentially have nothing to play for any more this season. And in a no-bearing contest against a fellow bottom-dwelling team like the Detroit Pistons, you have to imagine that they would just go through the motions.

Well, not for Kevin Ollie. The Nets' interim head coach debunked that claim and explained his and his team's mindset as they head toward the finish line of the 2023-24 season.

"We're still playing for something. Everybody wants me to keep saying we're not playing for nothing. We're playing for everything. [Bench players] are playing for everything, everybody starting is playing for everything, because we're trying to build something special here, and these games matter. Everything impacts everything, and we want to build championship habits." - Kevin Ollie

Nets Showed Resilience Against the Pistons

A character-building win for this young team

Led by Cam Thomas' game-high 32 points, Brooklyn certainly showed its resilience and character after it climbed from a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Detroit Pistons, 113-103 on Saturday night. Detroit raced out to 35-23 at the end of the first quarter and led by as much as 19 points midway through the second period.

Nets Top Performers Vs. Pistons Category Cam Thomas Dennis Schroder Noah Clowney Points 32 24 17 Rebounds 6 5 6 Assists 5 6 0 FGA-M 10-25 8-10 6-7

​​But the Nets used a massive second-half rally, including a 38-20 barrage in the fourth period. They ended the game on an 18-0 run to notch their 31st win of the season.

The Nets took their first lead since the first quarter after Dennis Schröder made the go-ahead triple with 2:54 remaining in the fourth. Schroder, who finished with 24 points on 8-of-10 shooting, extended his personal run to seven points to shut the door on Detroit down the stretch.

As Kevin Ollie mentioned, these are good habits for a young squad to build off heading into next season. The Nets have a ton of young players like Thomas and Noah Clowney, who had 17 points, six rebounds, and four blocks off the bench, that they can develop as they embark on a new era after trading away Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving during last year's trade deadline.

Nets Don't Have Anything To Lose For

Brooklyn does not own its draft picks until 2028

This Nets team sort of finds itself in an undesirable situation where they can't really tank and don't have the personnel to be competitive, even as a playoff contender.

As much as they are in the position to tank, the Nets also don't have anything to lose for. They don't have any picks in the upcoming NBA Draft as they traded their 2024 selection to the Houston Rockets in the James Harden deal. As such, it makes sense for Ollie and the Nets to use these otherwise no-bearing games to continue building good habits with this young team on their plate.

Brooklyn can't even tank next season, as it does not have control of its first-round pick, either. But they do have the Phoenix Suns' 1st rounder in 2025, which they got from the Kevin Durant trade.

Regardless, this is a good mindset to instill in a young team that includes a cast of players who are still establishing their respective niches in the NBA. As for Ollie, who holds his current position on an interim basis, this is also the right approach to have if he wants to keep his place in Brooklyn and establish himself as a full-time head coach in the NBA.

It will be interesting, however, just how GM Sean Marks will navigate the offseason as the Nets continue to rebuild and retool their roster.